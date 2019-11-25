Minnesota Rep. Nick Zerwas will resign Dec. 6, triggering a special election for the Elk River Republican’s district.

“My recent heart surgery brought into focus the need to spend as much time as I can with my wife and three-year-old son and spend my prime working years providing the best possible life for my family,” Zerwas said in a statement Monday announcing his resignation.

He was elected in 2012 and has been a prominent voice on a number of high-profile issues at the Capitol, from solitary confinement reform to calling for accountability and change in Department of Human Services programs.

He was also the chief sponsor of a bill aimed at allowing terminally ill people to use experimental treatments and drugs. Zerwas joined President Donald Trump last year when the president signed a similar federal bill into law.

His interest in the issue was sparked by his personal experience with an experimental surgery to address his heart condition. Zerwas was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect as a child and wasn’t expected to live past the age of seven. The 38-year-old has had numerous heart surgeries, including two during his years in the Legislature, according to his statement. He underwent routine heart surgery in October to replace his pacemaker.

“From the Right-to-Try Act that earned him national recognition and a visit to the White House, to his bipartisan work to reform solitary confinement laws, he has earned respect on both sides of the aisle, and we will miss his humor and wit,” House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said of Zerwas.

A special election is needed to fill his seat before the Legislature reconvenes Feb. 11. Another election is required for the northeast Minneapolis district previously represented by Rep. Diane Loeffler, who died earlier this month.