State Rep. Matt Grossell faces a second misdemeanor charge stemming from a confrontation Saturday night during which police allege that the Clearbrook Republican repeatedly pushed a security guard before pulling the man to the ground.

The lawmaker and former sheriff’s deputy has been charged with disorderly conduct, in addition to a previously filed trespassing charge.

Grossell, a retired Clearwater County sheriff’s deputy, was at the bar at the Best Western by the State Capitol around 1 a.m. Saturday. He reportedly refused to leave after staff asked him to go, then pushed a security guard several times and pulled him to the ground, according to the disorderly conduct citation.

Police were called and found an intoxicated Grossell, 53, in his hotel room. They asked fire department staff to transport him to the hospital once they discovered he couldn’t answer basic questions, according to St. Paul Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.

Grossell was cleared by staff at Regions Hospital, but was arrested for trespassing after he refused to leave the hospital, according to police.

Grossell’s attorney, Ryan Garry, wrote in an e-mail Wednesday that the representative is remorseful about his conduct that night.

“It does not reflect his true character or the hard work he gives to the state of Minnesota. We will address the legality of any citations in court,” Garry said.

Grossell serves on four committees, including the public safety and criminal justice reform division, but does not hold a leadership role. He has not yet faced any repercussions in the Legislature. His arraignment for the trespassing charge is schedule for June 3.