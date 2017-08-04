StarTribune
Renovation of the Minnesota

State Capitol

By RAY GRUMNEY, EDDIE THOMAS AND JIM FOSTER • Star Tribune

For the past three years, the Minnesota State Capitol has been undergoing a massive, $310 million renovation. Visitors to the 1905 building will be able to see the repaired marble, restored murals and reclaimed skylights, but many of the improvements — including mechanical and safety systems — won't be visible.

Improvements you will see

Senate chambers

The chamber’s facelift included plaster repair, repaint in historic colors, adding acoustic wall panels, and installing new lighting. Chairs and desks were refurbished. Senate offices were moved to another building, which allowed for more public meeting space.

House chambers

Along with repainting walls and restoring historic murals, voting tally boards were updated with new electronics, desks and new historic reproduction chairs were constructed and structural repairs were made to the attic.

Dome and atrium

Plaster ceilings, historic hardware and bronze light fixtures were restored. Limestone, granite, marble and pipestone used in the Rotunda walls and floors were refurbished and cleaned.

Quadriga sculpture

The 4-ton quadriga sculpture, titled “The Progress of the State,” was removed from the roof above the main entrance and restored.

Supreme Court

Obsolete light fixtures installed in the 1950s were removed to uncover skylights, which provided natural light. An accessible ramp and wood railing was installed. All historic murals were restored.

Main chambers roof

A new copper roofing system was installed, including over three main chambers.

Roof

Removed 5 layers of previous roofing; completed structural repairs and installed new room.

New dining spaces

Expanded dining has been added in the basement level near the Rathskeller Cafe, in addition to a new grab-and-go lunch counter on the second floor.

Exterior update

About 26,000 exterior pieces of marble were repaired or replaced, most prominently on arches above the main South Plaza entrance.

3D renderings compliments of HGA Architects and Engineers

Improvements you won't see

Energy efficiency

Newly installed heating and ventiliation systems now allow engineers to easily raise and lower room temperatures. Historically accurate, energy-efficient windows replaced Gilbert’s original windows.

Heating and cooling

Outside ductwork was rerouted from theground to the roof, which provides cleaner air to the building and adds a measure of safety.

Safety

Ninety percent of the building is now protected by sprinklers, up from 40 percent. A smoke evacuation system, emergency stairwell and elevator shaft have been added.

Utilities

Utilites were moved underground, which created space to update the mechanical systems on the upper floors and allowed for the renovation of the basement.

Painstaking art restoration

Decorative and fine art throughout the building was painstakingly restored. Using cotton swabs and tiny instruments, a team of professional conservators cleaned, in-painted and varnished 57 paintings. Portraits of Minnesota’s former governors were rehung in the completed building. Six Civil War paintings were rehung in the Governor’s Reception Room and Anteroom. Use the slider to explore the restoration on "The Third Minnesota Entering Little Rock" (1910), by Stanley M. Arthurs.

BEFORE

AFTER

Restoration by the numbers

750,000Pounds of new ductwork in the Capitol building.

40,000The new square footage of public gathering space, doubling the space before the restoration began.

30,000Number of margle pieces marked and cataloged.

2,000Average poundage of each granite tread on the South Plaza stairs.

800Tons of white Georgia marble used in the restoration. It was quarried from the same county in Georgia as in 1905.

300Average number of workers on site during renovation.

11/14Restrooms before and after the restoration.

6Reclaimed skylights.

Sources: HGA Architects and Engineers, Minnesota Department of Administration, Minnesota Historical Society, Minnesota State Capitol Restoration Project, Page Conservation Inc.

