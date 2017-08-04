Improvements you will see

Senate chambers The chamber’s facelift included plaster repair, repaint in historic colors, adding acoustic wall panels, and installing new lighting. Chairs and desks were refurbished. Senate offices were moved to another building, which allowed for more public meeting space.

House chambers Along with repainting walls and restoring historic murals, voting tally boards were updated with new electronics, desks and new historic reproduction chairs were constructed and structural repairs were made to the attic.

Dome and atrium Plaster ceilings, historic hardware and bronze light fixtures were restored. Limestone, granite, marble and pipestone used in the Rotunda walls and floors were refurbished and cleaned.

Quadriga sculpture The 4-ton quadriga sculpture, titled “The Progress of the State,” was removed from the roof above the main entrance and restored.

Supreme Court Obsolete light fixtures installed in the 1950s were removed to uncover skylights, which provided natural light. An accessible ramp and wood railing was installed. All historic murals were restored.

Main chambers roof A new copper roofing system was installed, including over three main chambers.

Roof Removed 5 layers of previous roofing; completed structural repairs and installed new room.

New dining spaces Expanded dining has been added in the basement level near the Rathskeller Cafe, in addition to a new grab-and-go lunch counter on the second floor.