Musical memories

When Dominick Argento died in February, Minnesota lost an outstanding composer who spent the bulk of his creative life in the state. Argento's memory is celebrated with a special memorial concert featuring performers he worked with in the Twin Cities, including soprano Maria Jette and tenor Vern Sutton. Also featured are the VocalEssence Ensemble Singers and Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, which regularly played Argento's music. Punctuating the performances are a few reminiscences, including one by Argento's niece Nicki Rambeau. (3 p.m. Tue., Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls., free, z.umn.edu/argentoconcert)

Bach buffet

Known for performing Bach's sacred and secular cantatas, the Oratory Bach Ensemble officially changed its name to the Bach Roots Festival this year. The new name brings a string of cantata performances this month, including a casual "Bach & Brews" series set in various Minnesota taprooms. The biggest events, though, are two keynote performances of Bach's iconic Mass in B minor, with a high-quality cast of homegrown Minnesota singers led by Bach Roots artistic director Matthew Olson. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Summit Center, St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Mpls.; $25, bachrootsfestival.com)

TERRY BLAIN