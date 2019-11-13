Rembrandt Foods is closing its Renville egg processing plant, a move that result in the loss of 52 jobs in the small central Minnesota community.

The food company, based in Spirit Lake, Iowa, notified the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Tuesday of the closure, but didn't specify a reason. Layoffs of all 52 full-time workers will begin Jan. 13, according to a layoff notice published by DEED Wednesday morning.

Rembrandt makes egg-based products — liquid, frozen, refrigerated and dried — for other food makers, restaurants, cafeterias and more. The company's main phone line at its headquarters was disconnected and an e-mail from a reporter was not immediately answered Wednesday morning.

The Renville jobs range from equipment operators, to security guards to quality controllers of the egg manufacturing processes.

This story will be updated.