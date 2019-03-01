Kitchen secrets

Here are some obscure principles Gophers junior Rem Pitlick follows in the kitchen:

Too hot: Pitlick roasts much of his food since it’s less hands-on and time-consuming, but he adjusts his recipes to never heat the oven higher than 400 degrees, which is about the smoke point for his preferred olive oil. He said olive oil can lose some of its health benefits if overheated.

Non-tin man: With all that roasting he does, Pitlick uses only parchment paper. Using aluminum foil can increase the aluminum levels in the food.

Take a shot: Pitlick will drink about a tablespoon or so of apple cider vinegar before particularly carb-heavy meals. He said this helps lower his blood sugar levels, which can help prevent fat gain.

Guts before glory: Pitlick eats a lot of fermented vegetables, such as sauerkraut and kimchi. These foods contain probiotics, which are good for digestive health.

Find the source: Pitlick does most of his grocery shopping at the Seward Community Co-op, making sure his food is reliably sourced.

MEGAN RYAN