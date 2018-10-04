It was unimaginable at the time, but in January 2015 two rock climbers completed a 19-day free climb of the Dawn Wall rock face on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park (Calif.).

The ascent was the first of the 3,000-foot Dawn Wall in a single free-climb. Climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgerson used their hands and feet only to make get to the top, with ropes for safety.

“The Dawn Wall,” a South by Southwest award-winning documentary chronicling their remarkable feat, screens at several metro theaters and in Elk River and Waite Park on Monday. Here are the theaters:

-AMC Eden Prairie 18

-AMC Rosedale 14 (Roseville)

-AMC Southdale Megastar 16 (Edina)

-AMC Arbor Lakes Megastar 16 (Maple Grove)

-AMC Apple Valley 15

-Emagine Willow Creek (Plymouth)

-Elk River 17

-Parkwood 18 Theatre (Waite Park)

-Oakdale Cinema

-Regal Eagan 16

View the trailer here.