Righthander John Curtiss has gotten rid of his high leg kick, which has allowed him to be more effective on the mound. And he’s eager to show it, now that the Twins have called him up for the final weeks of the regular season.

His voice is ready, too.

On Sunday, Curtiss performed the national anthem before Class AAA Rochester’s game against Lehigh Valley.

“[Rochester reliever] Jake Reed and I would sing along with the anthem singer every day,” Curtiss said, “and sometimes ‘God Bless America.’ So I was like, ‘I’ll just do it.’ The last game of the season. I asked their on-field people, and they let me do it.

“I really didn’t get that nervous until right before it, then I was like, ‘I don’t remember the words,’ but I did it. It was great.”

Curtiss wants no part of a Target Field anthem, however; he prefers to take the mound so he can prove he can pitch. He gave up three runs in two appearances, totaling two-thirds of an inning, during a call-up earlier this season.

He joins righthander Chase De Jong and infielder Gregorio Petit as the final call-ups from Rochester. De Jong and Curtiss pitched in Monday’s finale for Rochester — De Jong started and threw 61 pitches over four innings — so they weren’t available Tuesday.