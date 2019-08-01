– After dealing for adding two relievers over the last five days, the Twins let go of one on Wednesday.

Righthander Cody Allen, signed as a minor league free agent after he was released by the Angels, was released at his request on Wednesday as the Twins move forward with a bullpen that includes newcomers Sergio Romo and Sam Dyson.

In seven appearances with Class AAA Rochester, Allen gave up five earned runs over eight innings on seven hits and five walks. The walks were a big concern, as the Twins were trying to help him tweak his mechanics so he could throw more strikes. The theory was that he would be more effective if he got ahead in the count more often. After some encouraging outings at Class A Fort Myers — shortly after he was signed June 24 — Allen moved to Rochester and struggled.

The Twins had hoped that Allen would find the form that allowed him to become Cleveland’s all-time saves leader with 149. Allen became a free agent after struggling last season with the Indians. He signed with the Angels but was released after 25 games and a 6.26 ERA. It was a low risk move that didn’t work out.

Minor league pitcher added

The Twins also got a minor league relief pitcher from the Milwaukee system for cash considerations.

Marcos Diplan, a 22-year-old righthander, has a 4.99 ERA in 30 games for Biloxi of the Class AA Southern League. He had 63 strikeouts in 57 innings and likely will be transferred to Class AA Pensacola.

Cron postponed

C.J. Cron was scheduled to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment at Class A Fort Myers on Wednesday — for the Miracle’s game against Dunedin was rained out. It will be made up on Thursday as part of a doubleheader.