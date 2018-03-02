PLAN HOTW180008

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,641

Bed/bathrooms: 4 / 3

Stories: 1

Bonus space: 355 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Home plan: Reinvented four-bedroom family ranch

Foundation: Crawlspace, slab

With graceful gables, decorative trusses and a harmonious mix of materials, this ranch-style home creates a classic exterior. The two-car garage opens to the side, keeping the focus on the front entry. Inside the garage entrance are handy lockers, a walk-in pantry and a convenient powder bath. The kitchen opens to the dining room and great room and features an island with a snack bar, dishwasher and double sink. Built-in storage and a fireplace create a focal point in the great room. On the left side of the home, three secondary bedrooms include walk-in closets and easy access to the hall bath, complete with two sinks. On the opposite side, the master suite offers a private bathroom with a soaking tub and shower. A large bonus space can be turned into a guest suite upstairs.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.