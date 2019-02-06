Kevin Stefanski navigated his introductory news conference three weeks ago like a veteran politician and not the first-time Vikings offensive coordinator. But the 36-year-old Stefanski did shed a little light on the team's thinking while embarking on the NFL offseason that officially started Monday.

He talked about the Vikings offense like an unstable mansion, leaning atop burdened concrete unable to properly showcase its high-priced furnishings. He said the goal is getting stars "in positions to make plays." Coaches are "going to really pull this thing apart" and they'll "start at the bottom and build something."

One thing the coaching staff will consider this spring is moving left tackle Riley Reiff to a different spot, possibly to guard, according to a source familiar with the team's thinking. Time will tell as the Vikings take an open approach to repairing the offensive line through free agency in March and the NFL draft in April.

ANDREW KRAMMER