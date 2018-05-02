A plan to expand the bed count at Regions Hospital by 20 percent likely overstates the future demand for hospital care in the east metro, according to state regulators, and could pressure nearby competitors to drop services like inpatient mental health that generate less revenue.

What’s more, the proposal would add beds in a market where there’s already too much capacity, at a cost that’s likely in the range of several billion dollars, according to a letter to state lawmakers released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

For those reasons, the Health Department concluded in a preliminary analysis that the expansion plan at Regions is not in the public interest. Yet officials said aspects of the plan respond to problems that could require some sort of limited action.

“The plain answer to the question is: The full proposal we find not in the public interest,” said Jan Malcolm, the state Health Commissioner, in an interview. “But we just really, before we say that, almost, we want to say: This does not mean we find no public interest aspects to the proposal.”

Late last year, Regions proposed adding 100 hospital beds by 2040 to add capacity at a facility that officials say is too full to efficiently handle projected growth from an aging population and sicker patients. While the focus of the plan is long-term, Regions said it hoped to address current problems with ambulance diversions and patients backing up in the emergency room, as well.

Since 1984, Minnesota law has blocked construction of new hospital beds due to concerns that overcapacity can drive up costs in health care. Hospitals can seek exceptions to the moratorium, but the process includes a Health Department report about whether proposals are in the public interest.

In the case of Regions, the Health Department agreed that there are “bottlenecks” in delivering some services that result in patients being diverted from the hospital, and might contribute to temporary closures of the emergency department to new patients. Adding a limited number of beds could relieve some of the pressure, according to the letter from Diane Rydrych, the director of department’s health policy division.

Adding a limited number of obstetrical beds would let Regions compete in a “critical revenue area (obstetrics), with minimal added health system costs,” Rydrych wrote.

“A condition on a possible exception to the hospital bed moratorium for Regions Hospital that ensured the addition of new licensed inpatient beds solely dedicated to mental health before 2025 would help address related constraints felt across the community, including currently at Regions,” Rydrych wrote.

Health Department officials were expected to present their findings to a joint meeting of two Legislative committees on Wednesday afternoon. Lawmakers have the ultimate say on the proposal, but have followed the recommendation of Health Department reviewers in most cases.

The Regions proposal has enjoyed broad support among civic and public safety leaders in the east metro who have noted the hospital’s unique status as a center for burn patients and those who suffer serious traumatic injuries.

But Minneapolis-based Allina Health System, which operates nearby United Hospital, questioned why Regions projected the need for beds over 30 years, saying that’s a relatively long time window. Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services, which operates nearby St. Joseph’s Hospital, said it was concerned the expansion would cause financial damage to nearby competitors.

In detailed preliminary findings released Wednesday, the Health Department said that forecasting hospital demand is difficult, so studies typically look over five to 10 years. Reviewers also questioned Regions’ focus on demographic trends with only small adjustments for the potential that rates of service use would decline.

The Health Department said that had forecasts like the one developed by Regions been used in 2001 for people over age 65 in the east metro, the projected need for beds would have exceeded actual demand by about 60 percent.

“We’re worried that the availability of excess capacity leads to greater number of hospitalizations than would otherwise occur,” said Stefan Gildemeister, the state health economist, in an interview. “Excess capacity has the potential to create excess hospitalizations.”

Over the past five to 10 years, Regions has been slowly gaining market share for procedures that generate relatively high payment rates from insurers, the Health Department found. The proposal for more beds suggests Regions expects to further grow in these areas, and could pull admissions from other east metro hospitals.

Those competing hospitals, in turn, could respond by dropping “lower-profitability” services such as those for patients needing care for mental health and chemical dependency, the department said. Gildemeister said that St. Joseph’s Hospital last year added beds for those patients.

Regions is owned by Bloomington-based HealthPartners, which is one of the state’s largest health insurers. The Health Department said in the market for individual and small group health plans in 2018, more than two-thirds of the hospital networks with insurance coverage from HealthPartners restricted patients to Regions Hospital alone.

“The combination of ongoing enrollment growth for HealthPartners ... and the trend towards single-hospital networks, has the potential to steer a greater share of hospital patients towards Regions Hospital and affect the overall inpatient market hare at the facility favorably,” the report states.