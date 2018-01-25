Hearing dates have been set for early February for suspended University of Minnesota basketball player Reggie Lynch to appeal findings that he was responsible for sexual misconduct against two different women.

But Lynch’s attorney, Ryan Pacyga, says his clients’ due process rights are being violated by those dates. Pacyga said he can’t make the hearings the school has scheduled due to previously scheduled court hearings and training he needs to attend. He also says the University still hasn’t provided him with the necessary documents for the appeal

“You have to have time to adequately prepare when the allegations are that serious and the stakes are that high,” Pacyga said.

Two women who have accused Lynch of sexual assaulting them in April 2016 reported the incidents to the University in October 2017. The school’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action began investigating the complaints as Lynch played through the start of the 2017 season. The school sent Lynch and his accusers letters in early January saying Lynch had been found responsible for sexual misconduct in both cases, recommending him for suspension in one case and expulsion in the other.

Lynch hired Pacyga the next week, who in a press conference said his client “categorically and vehemently” denied the allegations against him and said he would appeal them.

The school initially set the hearings before the Student Sexual Misconduct Committee for early next week before providing all of the evidence in the cases, Pacyga told the Star Tribune on Thursday. But he said that wouldn’t be enough time to prepare, and that he would not be able to represent his client at the appeal hearings until Feb. 14, Pacyga said.

Attorney Ryan Pacyga, who is representing University of Minnesota basketball star Reggie Lynch, speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Minneapolis. Lynch "categorically denies" allegations of sexual misconduct lodged against him by two women, Pacyga said. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)

The school then reset the hearing dates for Feb. 8 and 9.

University of Minnesota spokesman Evan Lapiska said school officials followed protocol, and that “more than one day was offered, and in this case more than typical offered due to conflicts.” He pointed to SMSS hearing procedures that say the panel strives to “complete a hearing within one month of the student’s request for a hearing.”

In an email Pacyga forwarded to the Star Tribune, an associate with the school’s senate office, Bobbie Erichsen, told Pacyga that the Feb. 8 and 9 dates were the only ones available for Lynch’s SMSS hearings. Erichsen told him that multiple dates were offered.

“I will remind you that Mr. Lynch was provided dates for these hearings on January 5, the same day that he requested hearings in these matters. The SSMS requested a response to those dates by January 9, and a response was never received,” Erichsen wrote to Pacyga. “Dates were re-sent with two additional options on January 10, following your email identifying yourself as Mr. Lynch’s new counsel. The SSMS requested a response to those dates by January 11, and received no response from you or Mr. Lynch.”

If Pacyga can’t make it to Lynch’s appeal hearings, he said he doesn’t know what he’ll do.

“There are still some outstanding documents I want to see,” Pacyga said. “They had October, November, December to investigate, and we get a couple of weeks? That would not happen in any courthouse in America.”