Lakeville’s Regan Smith won her first world title Saturday, following up a world-record semifinal swim with a gold medal in the 200-meter backstroke at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Smith, 17, came up just short of her record time but dominated a loaded field in the final. She won in two minutes, 3.69 seconds, breaking the 2.04 mark for the second day in a row. In Friday’s semifinals, Smith smashed Missy Franklin’s seven-year-old world record, finishing in 2:03.35.

The senior-to-be at Lakeville North clocked a time of 59.4 seconds over the first 100 meters in the final, darting out to a lead of two body lengths. She was nearly one second under world-record pace at that point, and though she fell short of her Friday mark, her swim was the second-fastest in history. Australia’s Kaylee McKeown took the silver medal in 2:06.26 — nearly three seconds behind Smith — and Kylie Masse of Canada was third in 2:06.62.

“I didn’t want to put pressure on myself to try and break [the record] two nights in a row,” Smith said in an NBC post-race interview. “I was thrilled out of my mind with [the semifinal] time. Just to get even close to that again was awesome, so I’m really happy.”

After the race, NBC announcer Dan Hicks joked that Smith’s performance “would be on a loop at her high school” when she returns to classes next month. She has verbally committed to swim for Stanford in college.

Known for her backstroke, Smith has expanded her event menu this season and could make the team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in multiple events. She also could be picked to swim for the U.S. in the women’s 400 medley relay Sunday on the final day of the world championships.

United States' Regan Smith swims in the women's 200m backstroke final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Smith’s semifinal performance was still being celebrated Saturday when she won her gold medal. In the past 36 hours, she has been labeled a “teenage phenom” and drawn comparisons to Olympic gold medalists Franklin and Katie Ledecky. Saturday, Smith said she watched Franklin’s record-setting performance from the 2012 Olympic final the night before she took down the record in the world championships semifinals.

“Missy’s swim was so incredible. I remember watching it for the first time when I was 10,” she told NBC. “It was so inspirational. Watching it two nights ago, I just remember being like, ‘There’s no way. No way. That’s incredible.’ It motivated me so much to do the absolute best I could for Team USA, like she did.”

NBC swimming analyst Rowdy Gaines, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, came out of his seat during Saturday’s finals. “Unbelievable!” Gaines exclaimed at the midway point, as Hicks declared Smith’s swim “a Secretariat-like performance.”

As the U.S. flag was raised during the medal ceremony, Smith stood atop the podium with her hand over her heart — displaying red, white and blue fingernails — and sang along with the national anthem.

“She’s going to be that star we’re going to be looking at in Tokyo,” Gaines said on the broadcast. “Watch out.’’