After a $25 million renovation, the Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis is now part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the first of that brand’s upscale hotels in the state.

The transition follows the $74.5 million purchase of the building in February 2016 by a company affiliated with Texas-based JMI Realty.

Renovations began in January. The 282-room hotel, at 710 Marquette Av., will finish the transition this month.

The redesign envisioned by Mark Zeff Design showcases the history of Minneapolis and French missionary explorer Jacques Marquette. A new 76-seat restaurant called Jacques, opening Monday on the first floor, will feature a seasonal menu with Italian-Mediterranean influences. The 16-seat bar will feature drinks such as an Iron Range cocktail.

Basil’s Restaurant on the third floor will eventually be replaced with the Jolliet House, named after Louis Jolliet, who explored the Mississippi River alongside Marquette. The Jolliet House will have breakfast and brunch menus, as well as reception space for larger groups. Work to convert the restaurant isn’t expected to begin until the fall.

“We are extremely excited to reveal the newly remodeled Marquette Hotel to the public,” said Gregory Clay, president of JMI Realty, in a statement. “The new modern look will update the hotel, but still retain the unique historic details which have made the hotel stand apart from the rest for over 40 years.”

All of the rooms and other public spaces have been renovated, including the lobby, now open concept with a new lounge and kitchen. The guest rooms include large murals of the Mississippi River and Minneapolis.

“The renovations will enhance this property’s rich history complemented by modern amenities while ensuring our signature service and authentic experience remains intact,” said John Wright, director of sales and marketing for Marquette Hotel, in a statement.

The 12-story hotel is attached to the 57-story IDS Center, considered the tallest building in Minnesota. The IDS Center is also up for sale.

