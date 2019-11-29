RED-ZONE RUSSELL

He threw the most infamous red-zone interception in Super Bowl history, handing the Patriots a 28-24 win in with 20 seconds left in Super Bowl XLIX. But Russell Wilson also has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 157-9 in 136 games as Seahawks quarterback. Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks notched one of those nine picks in last year’s 21-7 loss at Seattle.

Regular season (123 games)

Att. TDs INTs

2019 58 19 1

2018 62 23 2

2017 68 22 1

2016 69 15 0

2015 53 16 1

2014 57 13 1

2013 53 18 1

2012 59 18 0

Reg. total 479 144 7

Playoffs (13 games)

— 13 2

Totals — 157 9