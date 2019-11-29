RED-ZONE RUSSELL
He threw the most infamous red-zone interception in Super Bowl history, handing the Patriots a 28-24 win in with 20 seconds left in Super Bowl XLIX. But Russell Wilson also has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 157-9 in 136 games as Seahawks quarterback. Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks notched one of those nine picks in last year’s 21-7 loss at Seattle.
Regular season (123 games)
Att. TDs INTs
2019 58 19 1
2018 62 23 2
2017 68 22 1
2016 69 15 0
2015 53 16 1
2014 57 13 1
2013 53 18 1
2012 59 18 0
Reg. total 479 144 7
Playoffs (13 games)
— 13 2
Totals — 157 9