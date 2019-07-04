Bloomington's 2019 Summer Fete was the place to be Wednesday for those wanting their July 4th celebration -- complete with fireworks -- a day early. Check out photos from the big night here:

The fireworks were even earlier in Plymouth, where a display closed out the annual Music in Plymouth event Tuesday following an evening of free outdoor music. Check out video of the pyrotechnics here.

If you're still searching for holiday plans, here are some suggestions for fun as well as fireworks displays. And if you're wondering what's open and closed on this Independence Day holiday, here is some help as well.

Need a weather forecast for the weekend? Expect a slight cooling trend into the weekend, Paul Douglas writes. But that also means the best chance of heavy T-storms comes today and Friday. In general, the weather will be sunnier and drier the farther north you travel across Minnesota.

Having people over? Here are four cocktails to make for a summer crowd.

July 4th may feel like fun and games now, but it wasn't always that way. In fact, learn why "safe and safe" became a national mantra.