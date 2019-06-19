If you didn't make it past midnight of Tuesday/Wednesday's game between the Twins and Red Sox, you missed an intense disagreement between Alex Cora and home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak over a bunt attempt by Eddie Rosario during the game-winning rally in the 17th inning.

Rosario tried to bunt with a runner at first base, but fouled the pitch. Cora came out of the dugout to claim that Rosario should have been called out for leaving the batter's box while attempting the bunt.

Rosario followed the failed bunt with a double that helped set up Max Kepler's game-winning single to right that gave Minnesota the 4-3 victory.

Afterward, as the umpires were leaving the field, Cora angrily confronted them and had to led away by other members of the Red Sox.

It wasn't a good look for Cora, ahd he regretted it after watching the replay.

Cora saw that Rosario still had hit feet on the lines of the batter's box, which verified the umpire's call.

He apologized.

"Obviously emotions take over, when you look at the replay and Eddie wasn’t out of the batter’s box,” said Cora, according to the Boston Herald. “They did an outstanding job for how long it was. It’s one of those that’s tough to swallow. You see it and the emotions take over, but that was out of character so that was my fault."

Here's Rule 6.06, which covered what happened with Rosario.

And in case you'd packed it in by 12:55 a.m., here's how the game finally ended.