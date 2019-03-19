After taking its popular Crashed Ice event out of St. Paul last year, Red Bull is returning to the capital city in a big way this fall.

Mayor Melvin Carter and snowmobile racer Levi LaVallee dropped out of an airplane at 12,000 feet and parachuted to Harriet Island to announce Red Bull’s Flugtag will come to St. Paul on Sept. 7.

Flugtag means “flying day” in German, and involves teams competing to fly in handmade, person-powered aircraft. It was last held in St. Paul in 2010, when one team’s craft dropped off of a 30-foot platform and glided more than 200 feet in what was a world record at the time.

After his aerial arrival on Harriet Island, Carter shed his skydiving coveralls to reveal a gray suit underneath. “I just dropped in to make this announcement,” he said.

