Red Bull Crashed Ice is skating straight past St. Paul this winter.

After seven straight seasons in Minnesota's capital city, the extreme downhill racing event is moving on to Japan, Finland and Boston in 2019, according to its official website.

The international competition has sent four-person heats of daredevil skaters flying down a 1,600-foot ice track that drops 12 stories from the Cathedral of St. Paul. Crashed Ice had become a winter staple in St. Paul, attracting up to 120,000 spectators to downtown and Cathedral Hill neighborhoods.

Last February, Mayor Melvin Carter — donning protective gear and a Minnesota Wild jersey — braved the winding course during a trial run ahead of the World Championships. It was Carter's seventh time on the track, his first as mayor.

"It was incredible to host Red Bull Crashed Ice in Saint Paul," said Clare Cloyd, a St. Paul Parks and Recreation spokeswoman. "They were a great partner, and though there are not plans for the event to return in 2019, we look forward to the opportunity to work with them again in the future."