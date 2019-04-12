Thousands of customers remained without power Friday morning and hundreds of miles of Interstate 94 remained closed overnight as the state continued to feel the effects of a massive winter storm that entered its third day.

Crews worked through the night across southern Minnesota to get electricity flowing, but it won’t be an easy job after high winds and ice toppled hundreds of power poles. More than 7,000 customers across the state were still in the dark Friday morning, with the largest outages reported in the Waseca and Pipestone areas and in counties along the Minnesota-Iowa border, according to poweroutage.us.

“It will likely take days before all restoration is complete,” said Jim Krueger, CEO of the Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services.

Operations were slowly getting back to normal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Friday morning after hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled on Thursday. On Friday, 18 flights had been delayed or canceled as of 6 a.m., according to Flightwaere.com.

Motorists were still feeling the misery Friday. MnDOT reported that Interstate 94 between West Union, Minn. and the North Dakota state line was closed overnight but was scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. The freeway was littered with crashes and jackknifed semitrailer trucks on Thursday.

Highway 67 just west of the Yellow Medicine River Bridge south of Granite Falls remained closed after floodwaters caused pavement to shift and created unsafe driving conditions. Downed power lines continued to block Hwy. 59 between Fulda and Worthington, according to the MnDOT.

Gallery: Minnesota snow whiplash in photos

On Thursday, the State Patrol said that from 12:30 to 9:30 p.m., there were 167 crashes statewide, 16 with injuries, as well as 253 spinouts or vehicles off the road, and 11 jackknifed semis. One woman, identified as Margo R. Hatch, died in a three-vehicle crash in Pine County.

In Bloomington, firefighters rescued a woman who lost control of her car on a ramp from Hwy. 169 to Interstate 494 and slid into a holding pond. She was wet and cold, but otherwise fine, said Assistant Fire Chief Jay Forster.

Winds that led to whiteout conditions were easing off Friday morning and snow was over for the most in the metro area and southern Minnesota where winter weather warnings have expired. A Winter Storm Warning remained in effect until 1 p.m. Friday from Willmar to the Canadian border with a blizzard warning in effect in far western Minnesota, the National Weather Service.

Conditions were so bad that late Thursday Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency in 64 counties and three tribal nations. That allows the National Guard to help with recovery from the storm and assist with flooding dangers.

The National Weather Service office in Chanhassen picked up 9.7 inches of snow while St. Cloud recorded 7.1 inches and Eau Claire, Wis., saw 11.3 inches. At the MSP Airport, the 8.9 inches of snow pushed the season total to 75.8 inches. That has made the 2018-19 winter the 11th snowiest on record — so far. The snowiest was the winter of 1983-84 with 98.6 inches.

Aside from a few flurries Friday, the weekend looks to be dry. Temperatures in the metro area will reach into the low 40s under cloudy skies on Saturday and upper 40s with sunny skies on Sunday, the weather service said.

This may not be the last gasp of winter, said NWS meteorologist Caleb Grunzke. After a calmer weekend with highs in the 40s, the weather pattern will turn active again over the next couple of weeks. Will there be more snow?

“It will all depend on if Minnesota is on the warm or cold side of any storms,” Grunzke said. As for the shovels, “keep them handy, just in case.”