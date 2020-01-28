Recovery continues for the southern Minnesota police officer shot early this month after reconstructive surgery for broken bones in his face and skull.

The surgery Monday at North Memorial Health Hospital on Waseca officer Arik Matson, 32, left him “dealing with some pain and swelling,” but it otherwise “went well,” read a notice on the CaringBridge page maintained by his family.

As his recovery surgery continues, “his docs want to limit visitors,” the posting continued.

Earlier Monday, the update added, he received speech therapy that yielded “ a noise or two out of him after [his wife] Megan bribed him with a kiss, so that was a good start to the day!”

During physical therapy, he was positioned upright on a table and twice threw a ball to his brother, Jared.

Matson was shot in the upper right forehead on Jan. 6 as he and three other officers responded to a call about a suspicious person roaming through backyards in Waseca.

Tyler R. Janovsky, 37, the man suspected of shooting him and firing his gun at two other officers, has been charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder. He also was shot, but has been released from the hospital and is at Oak Park Heights prison on a burglary conviction out of Otter Tail County.

The charges did not point to a specific motive for Janovsky opening fire, but a search warrant affidavit filed a week after the confrontation noted that his mother told investigators that in recent weeks he “had discussed his desire and intent to commit ‘suicide by cop.’ ”

The Matsons live in Freeborn, 25 miles south of Waseca, where he serves on the City Council and is a volunteer firefighter. He graduated from Albert Lea High School, where he was in the police explorer’s program and interned with the Albert Lea Police Department.