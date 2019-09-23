Last week, we looked at four teams flying high but doing it in relative secrecy. This week, let’s check out some teams that are better than their sub-.500 records would indicate.

Class 6A

Edina (1-3): The Hornets started strong with an impressive victory over a good Centennial team, but a loss to Wayzata — no shame there — started a three-game slide. The Hornets are physical but have been inconsistent. That must change if they hope to stay with St. Michael-Albertville and Eden Prairie.

Shakopee (1-3): The Sabers went toe-to-toe with Eden Prairie on Friday, losing just 14-6 after leading 6-0 at halftime. And in a near rally in a two-point loss to Prior Lake and a 35-7 loss to St. Michael-Albertville that was more competitive than the score would indicate, Shakopee could be on the verge of good things.

Woodbury (1-3): After starting the season with games against Lakeville North, Eden Prairie and Mounds View, Friday’s 42-14 victory over Stillwater was most certainly cathartic for the Royals.

Class 5A

Andover (1-3): The combined record of the three teams that have defeated the Huskies is 11-1, and those losses have been by a total of 20 points.

Mahtomedi (1-3): It’s been more than 20 years since the Zephyrs have been 1-3. The offense is still trying to find an identity, but rest assured this will be a team no one wants to face in the postseason.

Chanhassen (1-3): The defense gives up fewer than 16 points per game, but the offense has been inconsistent. In each of Storm’s past two games, a 14-7 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s and a 13-10 loss to Hopkins, they’ve had the ball in the final minutes with a chance to score but failed. That will change.

METRO TOP 10

1. Lakeville North (4-0): The Panthers were dominant in a 55-19 romp over Burnsville, running up a 42-0 lead before calling off the dogs.

2. Eden Prairie (4-0): Shakopee’s second-quarter touchdown Friday was the first score allowed by the Eagles in the first three quarters of any game this season.

3. Wayzata (4-0): The Trojans are at Eden Prairie on Friday in a must-see matchup.

4. Mounds View (4-0): Talk about clutch: The Mustangs went 93 yards in 1:40 and pulled out a 17-16 victory at Minnetonka on a 20-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.

5. Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0): The Raiders have always had talent. This year, under new coach Chuck Miesbauer, they’re combining it with a healthy does of grit.

6. St. Michael-Albertville (3-1): A road loss at Wayzata is a setback, sure, but it does little to diminsh the Knights.

7. Prior Lake (3-1): In the past, the Lakers have been a tough-luck team, unable to close out tight games. Not this year: Two of their three victories have been by a field goal or less.

8. St. Thomas Academy (Class 5A, 4-0): In less than two years under head coach Dan O’Brien, the Cadets are 16-1 with eight shutouts, including three this season.

9. Champlin Park (3-1): A 17-point second-quarter blitz fueled a 24-0 win over Osseo.

10. SMB Wolfpack (Class 4A, 4-0): There’s so much high-level talent on this team that they’ve taken to doling out sideline passes to media.

Others worth a mention: Lakeville South (3-1), Totino-Grace (3-1), Rosemount (2-2), Farmington (3-1), Elk River (5A, 4-0).