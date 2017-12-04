Many Twin Cities residents awoke Monday to temperatures in the 50s and set off to work, school or some holiday shopping under a lights-out blanket of clouds.

By afternoon, those same folk are poised to encounter winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour, rain and then memory-jarring cold and snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

"We've got it all today," NWS meteorologist Eric Ahasic said from the agency's offices in Chanhassen. "It's a busy one."

Snowblower or no was still difficult to size up as of late Monday morning, when the record high of 56 for the Twin Cities was tied and sure to be exceeded. Ahasic said he's "only looking at a heavy dusting [of snow] to maybe an inch or 2."

However, timing appears to be the key factor on how active the traffic annoyance meter becomes, given that "light rain in the afternoon will change over to snow about 6 to 7 p.m., maybe affecting the tail end of the commute," Ahasic said.

In contrast, Ahasic found the bright side to his gloomy assessment for the Twin Cities. Many other parts of Minnesota are in for much more severe winter conditions.

There are blizzard warnings in western and northwestern Minnesota, where up to a half-foot of snow could fall Monday, with wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph. Northern Minnesota is under a winter storm warning, Ahasic said.