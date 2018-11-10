Before the introductions for Friday’s game, a video montage of the 2018-19 Gophers women’s basketball team was played on the Williams Arena scoreboard.

The announced crowd of 14,625, a team record, clapped and cheered. Polite, but waiting.

After the introductions and before the tipoff of the season against New Hampshire, another montage: This one of Lindsay Whalen, with clips of her career.

This time: Louder. Whalen waved to the crowd smiled. Then she went about her business.

Whalen’s coaching career began Friday in a completely-expected 70-47 victory over an inexperienced Wildcats team with only one senior. The game, really, was never in question. The fans came to see an era begin, each one getting a commemorative t-shirt upon entering the game.

And yet it was relatively subdued. Announced long ago a sellout, the crowd was big, but there were empty seats. Due, perhaps, to the weather, or the volleyball match going on in the adjoining Pavilion.

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach Lindsay Whalen watched as guard Jasmine Brunson (21) defended against New Hampshire Wildcats guard Sarah Clement (3) in the first half Friday. ] Aaron Lavinsky • aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers played the New Hampshire Wildcats on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

The fans came to welcome Whalen back, then stayed for an up-and-down game that had some highlights, but also some kinks to be worked out. The offense was stop and start, but enough against the Wildcats. The newly-installed man-to-man defense produced turnovers and kept the Wildcats to 32.8 percent shooting. But there were also some backdoor opportunities.

Work in progress.

Whalen? No stool for her on the raised court. She paced the floor, occasionally disagreeing with a call. Looking like she belonged. The rest was gravy.

Just 3-for-15 on three-pointers, the Gophers were led by center Annalese Lamke, who scored a career-high 21 points. Taiye Bello had 14 points, 14 assists and five blocks. Senior guard Kenisha Bell had 17 points, eight assists and four steals.

“Hey, that was fun,’’ Whalen said to the crowd after the game. “As a player it was a great honor to play in front of crowd like this. I’m just thankful our players got to experience this. And we’re going to keep it going.’’