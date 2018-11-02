"Smokejumper," by Jason A. Ramos and Julian Smith. In the recent devastating summer of wildfires, this book covers this overlooked elite firefighting group. It mixes historical and biographical knowledge in a way that is both entertaining and educational.

Joe Lorentzen,

bookseller, Barnes and Noble, Calhoun Village

