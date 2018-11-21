Cranberry Maple Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 1/4 cups.

Note: Make this vinaigrette for tossed and composed salads. It stores well in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/2 c. fresh cranberries

• 2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 1/4 c. maple syrup

• 1 tsp. whole grain mustard

• 1/2 c. vegetable oil

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

Directions

Put the cranberries into a small saucepan with the vinegar and maple syrup and set over low heat. Cover and cook until the cranberries open and become soft, about 3 to 4 minutes. Remove and turn into a blender and add the mustard. Purée, adding the oil in a slow, steady stream. Store in a covered container in the refrigerator.

Nutrition information per 2 tablespoons:

Calories 120 Fat 11 g Sodium 7 mg

Carbohydrates 6 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 5 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, 2 fat.

Mashed Potato Cakes

Makes 4.

Note: Serve these with your favorite prepared salsa or a drizzle of hot sauce. They come together in a jiffy and are delicious at brunch with poached or scrambled eggs or on their own as a light meal. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 c. mashed potatoes

• 2 tbsp. flour, plus a little more for dredging

• 2 tbsp. chopped parsley

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes, to taste

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, or more as needed

Directions

In a medium bowl, work together the potatoes, flour and parsley. Season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.

Film a medium skillet with the oil and set over medium-high heat. Working in batches so as not to crowd the pan, sear the cakes until nicely browned on both sides, about 3 to 5 minutes per side, then hold in a preheated 300-degree oven until ready to serve with a side of salsa or a drizzle of hot sauce.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 210 Fat 11 g Sodium 180 mg

Carbohydrates 25 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 2 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 1 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ carb, 2 fat.

Squash-Pear Bisque

Serves 4.

Note: This elegant and easy soup is especially good with turkey sandwiches or salad dressed with the Cranberry-Horseradish Mayo (see story at left). From Beth Dooley.

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 large green onion, roughly chopped

• 1 lb. ripe pears, peeled, cored and chopped

• 1 lb. cooked, peeled winter squash, diced, divided

• 4 c. vegetable stock

• 1/2 c. white wine

• 1 c. heavy cream

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1/2 tsp. grated fresh nutmeg, plus more for garnish

• 2 tsp. chopped fresh sage for garnish

Directions

In a large soup pot or saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat and sauté the green onion and pears until they soften, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Stir in all but 1/2 cup squash, plus the stock and wine. Reduce the heat and cook until the squash is very soft, about 5 minutes.

Purée the soup in batches in a blender or in the pot with an immersion blender. Stir in the heavy cream and warm the soup over medium heat, seasoning to taste with salt and pepper and nutmeg. Stir in the remaining squash and serve, garnished with sage and a little more nutmeg.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 375 Fat 28 g Sodium 680 mg

Carbohydrates 31 g Saturated fat 17 g Total sugars 18 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 90 mg Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 fruit, 1 starch, 5 ½ fat.

Savory Bread Pudding

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Serve this as a side to the Squash-Pear Soup, or as a light entree with a salad tossed with the Cranberry Maple Vinaigrette. Assemble it in advance and bake it before serving. It's great with a side of cranberry sauce. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the pan

• 1 shallot, chopped

• 1/4 c. green onions, chopped, white and green parts only

• 2 eggs

• 2 c. half-and-half or whole milk, plus a little more if needed

• 3 c. leftover cooked stuffing

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Generously grease an 8-inch square or 2-quart baking dish.

In a medium skillet set over medium heat, melt the butter and sauté the shallot and green onions until soft, about 3 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and half-and-half. Whisk in the cooked shallots, onions and butter. Add the stuffing, breaking up any large pieces, and stir until blended. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and bake until the pudding is browned and set in the middle. Serve hot.

Variation: For a heartier bread pudding, stir in 1 cup shredded turkey and/or 1/2 cup shredded Cheddar cheese.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 340 Fat 23 g Sodium 530 mg

Carbohydrates 27 g Saturated fat 14 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 8 g Cholesterol 120 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 4 ½ fat.