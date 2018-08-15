Winona Radler

Serves 1.

Note: This is a mixological riff on the classic German fruit-and-beer drink, invented on the spot for a guest who wanted a grapefruity Steigl Radler. Jeremy Wetmore of Rasika in Washington D.C. improvised and came up with this crisp sipper, which even mimics the beer's foamy head with egg white. If you are concerned about a risk of salmonella, use a pasteurized egg white.

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) Campari

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) fresh grapefruit juice

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) grapefruit liqueur, such as Giffard Pamplemousse

• 1/2 oz. (1 tbsp.) gin or vodka

• 1 egg white (see Note)

• Ice

• 4 oz. (1/2 c.) chilled Pilsener or other lager-style beer

• Twist of grapefruit peel, for garnish

Directions

Chill a Collins or Pilsener glass.

Combine the Campari, grapefruit juice, grapefruit liqueur, liquor and egg white in a cocktail shaker; seal and shake vigorously for 20 seconds. Add ice, seal and shake (to chill), then double-strain into the chilled glass.

Allow the foamy head to settle briefly, then use a straw to poke a hole through the foam. Gently pour the beer through that hole, until the head rises slightly above the rim of the glass. Garnish with the grapefruit twist.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 230 Fat 0 g Sodium 60 mg

Carbohydrates 18 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 11 g

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Pineapple Perk

Serves 1.

Note: Pineapple and coffee flavors work surprisingly well together, the rich sweetness of the first balancing the roasty bitterness of the latter, and spicy Angostura bitters tie the package up with a bow. This was tested with a cold-brew coffee, but you can also use home-brewed and chilled coffee, as long as it's unsweetened. To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup of sugar and 1 cup of water in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Bring just to a boil, then cool. Transfer to a heatproof container. Once it has cooled to room temperature, cover tightly and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Simple syrup can be refrigerated for months. From M. Carrie Allan.

• Ice

• 4 dashes Angostura bitters

• 1/4 oz. (1 1/2 tsp.) simple syrup (see Note)

• 3 oz. (3/8 c.) pineapple juice

• 1 1/2 oz. (3 tbsp.) chilled, unsweetened brewed coffee (see Note)

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) dark rum

• Pineapple slice, for garnish, optional

Directions

Fill a Collins glass and a cocktail shaker with ice.

Combine the bitters, simple syrup, pineapple juice, coffee and rum in the cocktail shaker. Seal and shake vigorously for 15 seconds, then strain into the glass.

Garnish with the pineapple slice, if using.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 130 Fat 0 g Sodium 5 mg

Carbohydrates 15 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 15 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

New Best Friend

Serves 1.

Note: A Pimm's cup is a classic drink of leisure; this complex yet approachable cocktail changes the liqueur's profile with a nice note of vegetal heat. To make the rich honey syrup, combine 1 1/2 cups honey and 1/4 cup boiling water in a liquid measuring cup, stirring until the honey has dissolved. Cool and refrigerate before using. The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks. Adapted from "Session Cocktails: Low-Alcohol Drinks for Any Occasion," by Drew Lazor and the editors of Punch.

• Ice

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) St. George Green Chile Vodka

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) Royal Combier orange liqueur (or substitute Grand Marnier or an orange-flavored curaçao)

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) Pimm's No. 1 liqueur

• 3/4 oz. (1 1/2 tbsp.) fresh lime juice

• 1/4 oz. (1 1/2 tsp.) rich honey syrup (see Note)

• 1 strawberry, rinsed, hulled and sliced

• 1 oz. (1/8 c.) soda water

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice, then transfer that amount of ice to a cocktail shaker. Add the chile vodka, orange liqueur, Pimm's, lime juice, honey syrup and slices of strawberry. Seal and shake gently, then add the soda water. Pour into the glass, then back into the shaker, and then back into the glass.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 190 Fat 0 g Sodium 5 mg

Carbohydrates 19 g Saturated fat 0 g Total sugars 7 g

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 0 g