Egg Salad Sandwiches With Green Olive, Celery and Parsley

Makes 12 open-face sandwiches.

Note: From David Tanis.

• 4 large eggs, boiled 9 minutes, chilled in ice water and peeled

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced green onions, cut on the diagonal

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced celery hearts, with leaves

• Salt and pepper

• 1/2 c. roughly chopped green olives

• Pinch of red-pepper flakes

• 1/2 c. roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley

• 2 to 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 6 slices challah bread

• Unsalted butter, at room temperature

• A handful of arugula leaves

Directions

Chop eggs into large rough pieces and put in a medium bowl. Add green onions and celery, and season with salt and pepper. Add olives, red pepper, parsley and olive oil. Toss to combine and mash lightly with a fork to amalgamate. (Combine just before serving to keep the mixture fresh looking.)

Lay bread slices on a work surface and butter each generously. Spread 2 or 3 tablespoons egg mixture on each. Top each slice with a few arugula leaves.

Cut each slice in half diagonally and serve. If desired, cut into bite-size pieces.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 125

Fat 9 g

Sodium 140 mg

Carbohydrates 9 g

Saturated fat 3 g

Added sugars 1 g

Protein 4 g

Cholesterol 75 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ carb, ½ medium-fat protein, 1 ½ fat.

Spicy Steak and Watercress on a Roll

Makes 6 small sandwiches.

Note: From David Tanis.

• 1 lb. New York strip or other steak

• Salt and pepper

• 2 tbsp. freshly grated horseradish, from a 2-in. chunk of horseradish root

• 1/2 tsp. sugar, optional

• 1/2 c. sour cream or crème fraîche

• 6 mini-whole-wheat rolls or brioche rolls

• Unsalted butter, at room temperature

• A few thinly sliced cornichons, optional

• 2 thinly sliced jalapeños

• 1 large handful watercress sprigs or a combination of watercress, fresh basil leaves and radicchio

Directions

Season beef generously with salt and pepper. Cook to medium-rare in a pan, under a broiler or on a grill, about 4 minutes per side depending on thickness. Set aside to cool for at least 10 minutes. Slice thinly on a bias and set aside. Blot extraneous juice with paper towels.

To make horseradish sauce: Put grated horseradish in a small bowl. Season with a good pinch of salt and pepper and a little sugar. Add sour cream and stir to combine.

To assemble: Split rolls and lay them cut side up on a work surface. Butter each piece lightly, then spread with 2 teaspoons horseradish sauce.

Divide sliced meat among the 6 bottom roll pieces, then garnish with cornichons, jalapeño and watercress. Replace top pieces of rolls and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 270

Fat 14 g

Sodium 420 mg

Carbohydrates 14 g

Saturated fat 7 g

Added sugars 2 g

Protein 22 g

Cholesterol 75 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 3 lean protein, 1 ½ fat.

Smoked Salmon Sandwiches With Cucumber, Radish and Herbs

Makes 12 open-faced sandwiches.

Note: From David Tanis.

• 1/4 c. thinly sliced green onions, cut on the diagonal

• 1 c. thinly sliced cucumber (about 3 mini cucumbers)

• 1 small watermelon radish, sliced paper thin

• Salt and pepper

• 1/2 tsp. grated lemon zest

• 6 slices Pullman loaf, or other bread

• Unsalted butter, at room temperature

• 4 oz. smoked salmon (about 4 large slices)

• Snipped fresh tarragon or dill leaves, or, preferably, a combination

• 1 1/2 oz. cured salmon roe, optional

Directions

In a small bowl, combine green onions, cucumber and radish. Season with salt and pepper and toss with lemon zest.

Lay bread slices on a work surface and butter each generously. Divide salmon among 6 slices. Top salmon with cucumber and radish mixture. Sprinkle generously with tarragon and dill.

Cut each slice in half diagonally. Cut off crusts if you wish, but it's not necessary. Garnish with a small spoonful of salmon roe.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 100

Fat 4 g

Sodium 170 mg

Carbohydrates 11 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Added sugars 1 g

Protein 4 g

Cholesterol 10 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, ½ fat.

Ham and Cheese Croque With Dijon

Makes 6 small sandwiches.

Note: To make béchamel, combine 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon flour in a saucepan over medium heat, then slowly add 1 cup milk or half-and-half, whisking thoroughly to prevent lumps. Cook 5 minutes until thickened and smooth. Season with salt, pepper and a little nutmeg. Let cool. From David Tanis.

• 6 slices sourdough bread

• 2 tbsp. softened unsalted butter

• Dijon mustard

• 6 oz. (2 c.) grated Emmenthal, Gouda or Monterey Jack cheese or a mixture

• 6 slices prosciutto or cooked ham

• 1/2 c. thick béchamel sauce (see Note)

• Pinch of chopped thyme, for garnish

• 1 tbsp. snipped chives, for garnish

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Lay bread slices on a work surface. Lightly butter 3 slices and place butter-side-down on a baking sheet. Now spread them lightly with mustard.

Distribute half the cheese over the mustard. Top each of the slices of cheese-covered bread with 2 slices prosciutto and cover each evenly with more grated cheese, reserving 1/4 cup cheese for final topping.

Lay on the remaining 3 bread slices and press down gently. Spread each top slice with about 3 tablespoons béchamel. Sprinkle with reserved cheese.

Bake until browned and bubbling on top, about 10 minutes. To serve, cut each sandwich in half diagonally or vertically to make 6 small sandwiches. Sprinkle with thyme and chives. Cut off crusts if desired. May also be cut into bite-size pieces.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 365 Fat 17 g Sodium 950 mg

Carbohydrates 36 g Saturated fat 10 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 17 g Cholesterol 55 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, ½ carb, 1 ½ high-fat protein, ½ fat.

Cream Cheese Sandwiches With Dates, Pecans and Rosemary

Makes 12 open-face sandwiches.

Note: From David Tanis.

• 1 c. (8 oz.) natural cream cheese, softened at room temperature

• 1/2 tsp. lime or lemon zest

• 1 c. chopped dates, in biggish chunks, from 12 large dates

• 3/4 c. pecan halves

• 2 tbsp. rosemary leaves, from 1 average sprig

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• Salt and pepper

• 6 slices light or dark rye bread

• Pinch of red-pepper flakes

Directions

Set oven to 400 degrees. Put cream cheese, lime zest and dates in a small bowl. Use a fork to gently mix.

Put pecans on a rimmed baking sheet or in a skillet. Add rosemary leaves, olive oil and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Toss to distribute seasoning and spread out in an even layer. Roast for 10 minutes or until lightly browned and fragrant. Set aside to cool.

Lay bread slices on a work surface. Spread each evenly with cream cheese mixture, using 2 or 3 tablespoons per slice. Sprinkle with pecans and rosemary. Add a little more salt and a pinch of red pepper.

Cut on the diagonal to make 12 open-face sandwiches, or cut into smaller bite-size triangles.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 195 Fat 13 g Sodium 180 mg

Carbohydrates 19 g Saturated fat 4 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 20 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fruit, 1 starch, 2 ½ fat.