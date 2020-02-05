Crushed Peas With Burrata and Black Olives

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: “I am not the kind of person who insists on shelling in-season, farmers market peas,” writes Alison Roman in “Nothing Fancy.” She approves of frozen peas. Roman calls for English peas for this recipe but any small pea variety will do. Burrata is a soft cheese made of mozzarella and cream.

• 1/4 c. oil-cured black olives or Castelvetrano olives, pitted

• 1/3 c. olive oil

• 2 c. frozen peas, thawed, divided

• 2 tbsp. freshly grated lemon zest

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 3 c. spicy greens, such as arugula or mustard greens

• 1 c. loosely packed fresh mint leaves, torn

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh chives

• 1/2 c. freshly chopped parsley, tender leaves and stems

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more to taste

• 2 balls burrata cheese, drained (see Note)

Directions

In a small bowl, combine olives and olive oil, and reserve.

Place 1 cup of the peas in a medium bowl. Using your hands (or, if you’re more refined and/or you own one, a potato masher), crush the peas. You’re looking for crushed, not a purée, so don’t bother using a food processor. Add the remaining 1 cup peas and lemon zest, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

In another medium bowl, toss the greens, mint, chives, parsley and lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper and a bit more lemon juice if you like.

Tear the burrata into pieces and arrange on a large serving platter or in a shallow bowl (you can also cut the burrata, but tearing it is much easier). Scatter the pea mixture on and around the burrata and top with the olive mixture, followed by the greens-mint mixture.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 185

Fat 15 g

Sodium 100 mg

Carbohydrates 9 g

Saturated fat 3 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 5 g

Cholesterol 6 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 3 fat.

Hearty Baked Brown Rice

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: From “The Side Dish Bible,” by America’s Test Kitchen.

• 1 tbsp. vegetable oil

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 1 c. vegetable broth

• 1 1/2 c. long-grain brown rice, rinsed

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 c. frozen peas, thawed

• 1/4 c. freshly chopped mint

• 1/2 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest

• 1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, warm vegetable oil until shimmering. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until well browned, 12 to 14 minutes. Add 2 1/4 cups water and broth, cover, and bring to a boil.

Remove pot from heat and stir in rice and salt. Cover, transfer pot to oven and bake until liquid is absorbed and rice is tender, about 65 to 70 minutes. Remove pot from oven and uncover.

Fluff rice with a fork and stir in peas. Replace lid and let rice sit for 5 minutes. Stir in mint and lemon zest, sprinkle with feta and serve.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 270

Fat 7 g

Sodium 670 mg

Carbohydrates 45 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 7 g

Cholesterol 11 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 starch, 1 fat.

Couscous With Peas and Mint

Serves 8.

Note: To toast pine nuts, warm in a dry saucepan on low heat, stirring often, until fragrant and slightly brown, about 5 to 10 minutes. From “Barefoot Contessa Foolproof,” by Ina Garten.

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1/2 c. chopped shallots (2 large shallots)

• 3 1/2 c. chicken broth

• 2 c. uncooked couscous

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 12 oz. frozen peas, thawed

• 1/2 c. loosely packed julienne fresh mint leaves

• 1/3 c. toasted pine nuts

Directions

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, add the shallots and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Increase heat to medium-high, add the chicken broth and bring to a boil.

Stir in the couscous, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper, and place lid on the pot. Remove from heat and allow the couscous to steam for 10 minutes. With a fork, fluff the couscous and stir in the peas, mint and pine nuts. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 290

Fat 9 g

Sodium 730 mg

Carbohydrates 42 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 9 g

Cholesterol 6 mg

Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 starch, 1 fat.

Green Pea Guacamole

Makes about 3 cups.

Note: From “Forks Over Knives Family,” by Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman. Serve with tortilla chips or with tacos, tostadas, burritos or quesadillas.

• 2 c. frozen peas

• 1 wedge from a medium onion (about 1-in. wide), chopped

• 2 tsp. minced garlic (about 2 to 3 small cloves)

• 1 jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded and chopped

• 1 Haas avocado, peeled, pitted and mashed (about 3/4 c.)

• 1 medium tomato, cut into 1/4-in. dice (about 1 c.)

• 2 green onions, white and green parts, thinly sliced (about 1/2 c.)

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh cilantro

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring 1 1/2 cups of water to a boil. Add the peas and cook until softened but not falling apart, about 5 minutes. Drain and run the peas under cold water to stop the cooking process.

Transfer the peas to a food processor. Add onion, garlic and jalapeño and blend until smooth, adding a small amount of water as necessary to keep the mixture moving.

Transfer pea mixture to a medium bowl. Add mashed avocado, tomato, green onion, cilantro and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cover bowl and refrigerate until cold. Serve chilled.

Nutrition information per ¼ cup:

Calories 50

Fat 2 g

Sodium 20 mg

Carbohydrates 6 g

Saturated fat 0 g

Added sugars 0 g

Protein 2 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, ½ fat.

Pea Soup With Crispy Pancetta and Bread

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Adapted from “Jamie’s Kitchen,” by Jamie Oliver, republished in “The 150 Best American Recipes” edited by Fran McCullough and Molly Stevens. “Oliver used to make it with fresh spring peas, but he quickly realized that frozen peas work perfectly and make it possible to have the soup on the table speedily,” write McCullough and Stevens. Oliver also likes to substitute spinach or asparagus for the peas, and he prefers petite peas for this recipe.

• 1/2 loaf stale white bread

• Extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large handful of fresh mint, leaves stripped, divided

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 12 thin slices pancetta or bacon

• 2 tbsp. butter

• 1 bunch green onions, trimmed and coarsely chopped

• 16 oz. frozen peas

• 4 c. chicken broth

• 7 tbsp. heavy cream

• 4 tsp. sour cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Remove crust from the bread and pinch off irregular dice-size pieces. Put these in a roasting pan and drizzle with a little olive oil, scatter about half the mint leaves (reserving the remaining leaves) and season with salt and pepper. Chop the pancetta (or bacon), add it to the roasting pan and bake, stirring occasionally, until the bread and pancetta are crusty and golden, about 15 to 20 minutes. Remove pan from oven.

Meanwhile, in a medium to large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add green onions and remaining mint leaves and cook until onions are soft, about 3 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high, add frozen peas and chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, add cream and gently simmer for 15 minutes.

Using a blender, purée the soup until it’s very smooth (you may want to do this in batches). Adjust the seasoning very carefully to taste — really think about this and get it just right. Remember: add, taste, add, taste. By this time, the bread and pancetta should be nice and crisp. Ladle the soup into bowls and sprinkle with the bread, mint and pancetta. Garnish with a little sour cream and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories XX Fat XX g Sodium XXX mg

Carbohydrates XXX g Saturated fat XX g Added sugars XX g

Protein XX g Cholesterol XX mg Dietary fiber XX g

Exchanges per serving: xx milk, xx vegetable, xx fruit, xx starch, xx carb, xx lean protein, xx medium-fat protein, xx high-fat protein, xx fat.