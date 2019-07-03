Friends With Benefits

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: From "Day Drinking," by Kat Odell (Workman). Cocchi Aperitivo Americano is an Italian aperitif wine; a substitute for it is Lillet Blanc.

• Ice ring or 3 c. ice cubes

• 4 c. (32 oz.) ginger beer

• 2 c. (16 oz.) fresh lemon juice

• 1 (750 ml) bottle rosé wine, chilled

• 1 (750 ml) bottle Cocchi Aperitivo Americano (see Note)

• 10 dashes grapefruit bitters

• Lemon wheels, for garnish

• Assorted edible flowers, for garnish

Directions

Place an ice ring or ice cubes in a punch bowl. Add the ginger beer, lemon juice, rosé, Cocchi Aperitivo Americano and grapefruit bitters, and stir together gently. Garnish with the lemon wheels and edible flowers, if using. Serve in rocks glasses.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 370 Fat 0 g

Sodium 30 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 40 g Total sugars 14 mg

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Grand Prix

Serves 12.

Note: This uses a simple syrup with double the amount of sugar to water. From "Batch Cocktails," by Maggie Hoffman.

• 2 1/4 c. (10 oz.) chilled Campari

• 1 1/2 c. (12 oz.) chilled coffee or cold brew

• 6 tbsp. (3 oz.) 2:1 Simple Syrup (see Note and recipe)

• Pinch fine sea salt

• 3 c. (24 oz.) fresh grapefruit juice

• 3 c. (24 oz.) chilled tonic water

• 12 grapefruit slice twists

Directions

Prepare the batch up to 6 hours before serving. Pour chilled Campari, chilled coffee, simple syrup and salt into a 2-quart pitcher and stir to mix. Seal well, covering with plastic wrap if needed, and refrigerate.

Up to 2 hours before serving, prepare grapefruit juice and stir into pitcher mix. Reseal and return to refrigerator if not serving immediately.

To serve, whisk pitcher mixture well, or pour half of the mixture into a blender and blend for 20 seconds, then stir back into remaining pitcher mix.

Fill 12-ounce highball glasses with ice and add 1/4 cup chilled tonic water to each glass. Top with pitcher mix and garnish each drink with a grapefruit twist.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 200 Fat 0 g

Sodium 25 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 33 g Total sugars 11 mg

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

2:1 Simple Syrup

Makes about 1/2 cup.

Note: From "Batch Cocktails," by Maggie Hoffman.

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 1/4 c. very hot water

Directions

Combine sugar and hot water in a resealable container, such as a Mason jar, and stir to dissolve slightly. As soon as it's cool enough to handle, seal container and shake until sugar is completely dissolved.

Alternatively, combine sugar and water in a small saucepan and warm over low heat, stirring constantly, until sugar is dissolved. Do not let boil. Let cool completely and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Kumquat Shandy

Serves 8.

Note: Kumquats are small citrus fruits that are entirely edible. From "Batch Cocktails," by Maggie Hoffman.

• 1 c.(8 oz.) fresh orange juice

• 1/2 c. (4 oz.) fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 c. (2 oz.) Kumquat Syrup (see Note and recipe)

• 2/3 c. (5 1/3 oz.) chilled club soda

• 3 1/2 c. (28 oz.) chilled nonalcoholic beer (or full-strength wheat beer/pilsner, if preferred)

• 8 kumquat halves, skewered on cocktail picks, optional

Directions

Make the batch up to 1 hour before serving. Prepare orange and lemon juices and pour into a 2-quart pitcher. Stir to mix, then add Kumquat Syrup and give it another stir. If not serving immediately, seal well, covering with plastic wrap if needed, and refrigerate.

To serve, stir mixture well, then carefully add chilled club soda and chilled beer, pouring them down the side of the pitcher. Give it another gentle stir.

Pour shandy into ice-filled beer tulips or highball glasses and garnish with a speared kumquat half.

Nutrition information per serving (with nonalcoholic beer):

Calories 90 Fat 0 g

Sodium 20 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 23 g Total sugars 17 mg

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 1 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 ½ carb.

Kumquat Syrup

Makes about 1/2 cup.

Note: From "Batch Cocktails," by Maggie Hoffman.

• 1/2 c. halved kumquats (8 to 10, depending on size)

• 1/2 c. sugar

• 2 tbsp. fresh orange juice

Directions

Combine kumquats and sugar in a blender and process until a coarse purée forms, about 25 seconds, pausing once to scrape down sides of blender. Cover blender and let mixture sit for 15 minutes to draw out juices and let sugar dissolve.

Add orange juice and blend for 15 seconds. Cover and let sit for 15 minutes more, then strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a resealable container. Refrigerate for up to 24 hours. Shake well before using.

Berries and Bubbles

Serves 6.

Note: To make simple syrup, combine equal parts sugar and water and dissolve over low heat; cool completely. From "Be Your Own Bartender" by Carey Jones and John McCarthy.

• 1 1/8 c. (9 oz.) Berry Gin (see recipe)

•3/4 c. (6 oz.) lemon juice

• 1/2 c. plus 1 tbsp. (4 1/2 oz.) simple syrup (see Note)

• 6 dashes orange bitters

• 5 c. ice

• 1 1/2 c. (12 oz.) sparkling wine

• 6 lemon wheels, for garnish

• Strawberries and blueberries, for garnish

Directions

In a 1-quart resealable container, combine Berry Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and orange bitters. Seal, then shake hard to incorporate ingredients. (If making ahead, refrigerate until ready for use; when ready to serve, shake hard.) Pour into a 2-quart pitcher over ice and give a quick stir, then set aside as you prepare glasses and garnishes. The drink will be sufficiently chilled and diluted within 10 minutes. Stir to reincorporate ingredients.

Immediately before serving, add sparkling wine to the pitcher and stir. Or divide the liquid among 6 glasses, top each with 2 ounces sparkling wine directly, and give a quick stir. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a few berries.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 205 Fat 0 g

Sodium 5 mg Saturated fat 0 g

Carbohydrates 17 g Total sugars 11 mg

Protein 0 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 0 g

Berry Gin

Makes 750 ml

Note: This recipe calls for juicy summer berries. If you're working with out-of-season supermarket berries, double the amount. It looks like a lot, but the flavor will be much stronger. From "Be Your Own Bartender" by Carey Jones and John McCarthy.

• 1 (750 ml) bottle Beefeater gin

• 1 1/4 c. de-stemmed, sliced strawberries

• 3/4 c. blueberries, halved

Directions

In a large (1 quart or larger) container with a lid, combine the strawberries, blueberries and gin. Cover and let it steep overnight, then strain out the fruit and funnel the gin back into the bottle.