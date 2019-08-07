Cherry Almond Sweet Bread

Makes 1 loaf (16 slices).

Note: This bread will slice most easily the day after it’s baked. Wrap the completely cooled loaf tightly in foil and refrigerate. After its overnight rest in the fridge, it can be stored at room temperature or in the refrigerator. You can also use an 4 1/2- by 8 1/2-inch pan here with good results. From Robin Mather.

• 2 1/4 c. flour

• 1/2 c. granulated sugar

• 1/2 c. packed brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 egg

• 1 1/4 c. milk

• 3 tbsp. cooking oil

• 1/2 tsp. almond extract

• 1 c. pitted, coarsely chopped sweet cherries

• 2/3 c. chopped almonds

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 5-by-9-by-3-inch loaf pan with baking spray or lining with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, stir together flour, granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking powder and salt.

In a separate bowl, stir together egg, milk, cooking oil and almond extract until well combined.

Add egg mixture to flour mixture all at once. Stir until just moistened. Fold in the cherries and chopped almonds. Pour batter into prepared pan.

Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Cool in loaf pan on wire rack, 10 minutes. Remove loaf from pan. Cool completely on the wire rack. Wrap and store overnight before slicing.

Nutrition information per slice:

Calories 180 Fat 5 g Sodium 180 mg Saturated fat 1 g

Carbohydrates 30 g Total sugar 15 g

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 13 mg Dietary fiber 1 g

Bacon-Cheddar Quick Bread

Makes 1 loaf (16 slices).

Note: This savory quick bread gets a little bump of spiciness from cayenne pepper, but you can omit it if you wish. You can also use a 4 1/2- by 8 1/2- inch pan here with good results. From Robin Mather.

• 6 slices bacon

• 2 1/4 c. flour

• 1 tbsp. baking powder

• 1 tsp. coarse salt, such as kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

• 3 eggs

• 1 1/2 c. whole milk

• 6 tbsp. bacon drippings

• 1 c. shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees; coat the inside of a 5-by-9-by-3-inch loaf pan with baking spray or by lining it with parchment paper; set aside.

Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until it is crisp. Remove the bacon and drain it on paper towels. Reserve the bacon drippings. When the bacon is cooled, crumble or chop it coarsely.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and cayenne.

In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and bacon drippings. If you don’t have 6 tablespoons of drippings, use a neutral cooking oil for the rest of the 6 tablespoons.

Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry ingredients. Use a spoon or a rubber spatula to stir the two together just until combined, about 1 minute. Fold in bacon and cheese.

Pour the batter into the loaf pan; bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in the pan, 10 minutes, then tip the loaf onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition information per slice:

Calories 177 Fat 10 g Sodium 329 mg Saturated fat 4 g

Carbohydrates 15 g Total sugar 1 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 51 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Zucchini Tomato Chile Cornbread

Serves 8 to 10.

Note: If you don’t have buttermilk, make a substitute by stirring 1 1/2 teaspoons vinegar or lemon juice into 1/2 cup whole milk. Let stand for 5 minutes at room temperature and stir before using. From Robin Mather.

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter plus more for pan

• 2 large meaty tomatoes, such as Roma

• 3/4 tsp. fine sea salt, plus more to salt tomatoes

• 2 eggs, lightly beaten

• 1/2 c. buttermilk

• 1 large zucchini (about 10 oz.), to yield about 2 c. grated

• 1 1/4 c. flour

• 1 1/2 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tsp. baking powder

• 1/2 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. chile powder

• 1 c. medium-grind cornmeal

Directions

Position a rack in the middle of the oven; heat to 350 degrees. Butter an 8- by 8-inch baking pan.

Dice the tomatoes. Salt generously and place them in a sieve; let drain, 15 to 20 minutes.

Melt 1/2 cup butter in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Whisk in eggs and buttermilk.

Grate zucchini. Add to bowl with butter mixture; stir until well blended. Stir in diced tomatoes.

Sift flour, sugar, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt and baking soda into a separate bowl. Whisk in chile powder and cornmeal. Add zucchini mixture; fold just to blend. Transfer batter to prepared pan; smooth top.

Bake bread until golden and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in pan, 10 minutes. Remove from pan; let cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.

Nutrition information per each of 10 pieces:

Calories 238 Fat 11 g Sodium 366 mg Saturated fat 6 g

Carbohydrates 29 g Total sugar 4 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 63 mg Dietary fiber 2 g