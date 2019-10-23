Anoka Food Co-op Kitchen's Apple Rum Dum

Makes about 9 servings.

Note: From the Restaurant Requests column, published on Nov. 25, 1987.

For cake:

• Butter for pan

• 2/3 c. honey

• 1/4 c. vegetable oil

• 1 egg

• 1 c. whole-wheat pastry flour, plus extra for pan

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 2 c. cored, peeled and chopped apples

For Rum Dum Sauce:

• 1/3 c. honey

• 3/4 c. heavy cream

• 1/4 c. (1/2 stick) butter

• 1 tbsp. cornstarch

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

For topping:

• 1 c. heavy cream

• 1/4 c. honey

• 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Directions

To prepare cake: Preheat oven to 350 degrees and butter and flour an 8-inch square baking pan. In a mixing bowl, whisk together 2/3 cup honey, vegetable oil and egg. Add flour and baking soda and stir until combined. Fold in apples. Pour batter into prepared baking pan and bake until cake is lightly browned and a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Transfer pan to a wire rack and cool.

To prepare Rum Dum Sauce: In a double boiler over gently simmering water, combine 1/3 cup honey, 3/4 cup cream, butter, cornstarch and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and whisk until mixture is smooth and simmering. Remove from heat and pour over cake.

To prepare topping: In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, whip 1 cup cream, 1/4 cup honey and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract until cream holds its shape.

To serve: Cut cake into squares and serve with a dollop of whipped topping. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 450 Fat 27 g Sodium 210 mg

Carbohydrates 55 g Saturated fat 13 g Added sugars 39 g

Protein 4 g Cholesterol 90 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 2 ½ carb, 5 ½ fat.

Lakewinds Food Co-op Sun-Dried Tomato Spread

Makes 1 1/4 cups.

Note: From the Restaurant Requests column, published on Oct. 28, 1999. "Lakewinds said they like to spread this on a slice of French bread and place it under the broiler until bread is crisp around the edges and the spread is bubbly," the text said.

• 1/2 c. sun-dried tomatoes

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 (8-oz.) pkg. low-fat cream cheese

Directions

Place sun-dried tomatoes in a small saucepan, add enough water to cover, bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Remove from heat and steep for 5 minutes.

Drain off water and purée tomatoes in food processor or blender.

In a small bowl, blend sun-dried tomatoes, minced garlic and cream cheese until combined.

Nutrition information per 1 tablespoon:

Calories 27 Fat 2 g Sodium 37 mg

Carbohydrates 2 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 1 g Cholesterol 6 mg Dietary fiber 0 g

Exchanges per serving: ½ fat.

Linden Hills Co-op Deli Kung Pao Tofu

Serves 4.

Note: From the Restaurant Requests column, published on Feb. 17, 1998.

For tofu:

• 1 lb. firm tofu, cubed in 1/2-in. pieces

• 3 tbsp. tamari soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. canola oil

• 1 tsp. molasses

• 1 tsp. freshly minced ginger

For dressing:

• 1/4 c. teriyaki sauce

• 2 tsp. tamari soy sauce

• 1/4 c. freshly squeezed orange juice

• 1 tsp. freshly minced garlic

• 1 1/2 tsp. freshly minced ginger

• 1 1/2 tsp. dark sesame oil

• 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

• 1 tsp. arrowroot powder

For vegetables:

• 1 red bell pepper, cored and julienne

• 1 green bell pepper, cored and julienne

• 2 tbsp. cilantro leaves

• 3 green onions, 1/4-inch diced

• 3 tbsp. toasted cashews

• 1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

Directions

To prepare tofu: Combine the diced tofu with 3 tablespoons tamari sauce, canola oil, molasses and 1 teaspoon minced ginger. Marinate for 20 minutes.

To prepare dressing: Combine the teriyaki sauce, 2 teaspoons tamari sauce, orange juice, garlic, 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger, sesame oil and pepper flakes in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Whisk in arrowroot powder. Remove from heat and cool.

To prepare salad: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread marinated tofu cubes on a sheet pan and bake until dark brown and crunchy, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and cool.

Mix tofu and dressing with red peppers, green peppers, cilantro, green onions, cashews and sesame seeds.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 280 Fat 18 g Sodium 1,630 mg

Carbohydrates 18 g Saturated fat 3 g Added sugars 3 g

Protein 16 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 2 medium-fat protein, 1 ½ fat.

Wedge Community Co-op Deli Savory Vegetable Scones

Makes 1 dozen scones.

Note: From the Restaurant Requests column, published on Jan. 7, 1998.

For scones:

• 4 c. unbleached white flour, plus extra for shaping dough

• 3 c. rolled oats

• 1 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. baking powder

• 2 tsp. salt

• 1 c. plus 5 tbsp. (2 sticks plus 5 tbsp.) butter, frozen

• 1/2 c. honey

• 4 eggs

• 2 c. buttermilk

• 1/2 c. broccoli florets, cut into 1/4-in. cubes

• 1/2 lb. Cheddar cheese, cut into 1/4-in. cubes

• 2 Roma tomatoes, cut into 1/2-in. cubes

• 3 green onions, chopped fine

• 1 tsp. freshly minced garlic

• 2 tbsp. sliced almonds, toasted

For glaze:

• 1 egg

• 2 tbsp. buttermilk

• 2 tbsp. honey

Directions

To prepare scones: In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, baking powder and salt. Grate butter into flour mixture, incorporating as you go. Toss and chill.

In a large bowl, whisk honey, eggs and 2 cups buttermilk. Chill.

Remove dry mixture from refrigerator. Add broccoli, Cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, garlic and almonds. Toss. Remove wet mixture from refrigerator, and add dry mixture to it, combining with hands until a soft, slightly sticky dough forms, adding more buttermilk if mixture is too dry. Chill dough 30 minutes to 2 hours in refrigerator.

To prepare glaze: Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, beat together 1 egg, 2 tablespoons buttermilk and honey, set aside.

On a well-floured work surface, divide dough into three portions. Pat each portion of dough into a circle about 2 inches thick, and cut into 4 wedges. Transfer scones to prepared baking sheets and brush with glaze. Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven, cool and serve.

Nutrition information per each scone:

Calories 540 Fat 27 g Sodium 850 mg

Carbohydrates 64 g Saturated fat 15 g Added sugars 14 g

Protein 13 g Cholesterol 135 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 starch, 1 ½ carb, ½ medium-fat protein, 4 fat.