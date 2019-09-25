Baked Artichoke Pasta

Serves 6.

Note: This cheese-filled pasta bake gets its sweet and crunchy topping from a layer of canned fried onions and Parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. Canned artichokes give it a savory depth, while a combination of goat cheese, cream cheese and mozzarella make it wonderfully gooey. Make sure to use plain — not marinated — artichokes, which will be too sharp and acidic here. You’re looking for a mellow richness in this comforting casserole. From Melissa Clark.

• Salt, as needed

• 1 lb. fusilli, farfalle or other short pasta

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

• 1 large bunch green onions, thinly sliced, whites and greens separated

• 4 fat garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes, plus more for serving

• 8 oz. cream cheese (1 c.), cubed

• 6 oz. goat cheese, cubed

• 2 (14-oz.) cans artichoke hearts (not marinated), drained and cut into 1-in. pieces

• 2 c. canned fried onions, divided

• 6 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese (11/2 c.)

• 1 c. chopped fresh parsley

• 1 c. chopped fresh dill

• 1 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 425 degrees and bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli according to package directions until 3 minutes shy of al dente. Reserve 3 cups pasta water, then drain.

Meanwhile, in a large ovenproof skillet, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the whites of the green onions until softened, about 5 minutes, then add garlic and cook another 1 minute. Stir in red pepper flakes, and cook another 30 seconds.

Whisk in 1 1/2 cups pasta water, cream cheese and goat cheese, and simmer, whisking, until smooth. Stir in artichokes, 1 cup fried onions, the mozzarella, the parsley, the dill and the reserved greens of the green onions. Stir in cooked pasta and black pepper. Add more pasta water if it seems too dry; you want this to be fairly liquid, because the pasta will soak up the sauce as it bakes. Taste and add some salt if needed.

Top pasta with remaining cup of fried onions and the Parmesan. Bake until filling is bubbly and onions are browned, about 10 to 20 minutes. Serve drizzled with olive oil, and with more red pepper flakes on the side if you like.

Coconut Curry Chickpeas With Pumpkin and Lime

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Canned pumpkin purée and coconut milk, heavily seasoned with curry spices and lots of fresh lime juice, make a sweet-sharp sauce for chickpeas. It’s a rich, creamy curry that you can eat on its own, or serve over rice or couscous. If you want to incorporate more vegetables, stir in some spinach, baby kale or sliced green beans during the last few minutes of cooking, letting them soften in the sauce. From Melissa Clark.

• 3 tbsp. neutral oil, such as sunflower or canola oil

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 2 jalapeños, seeded or not, thinly sliced

• 1 bay leaf

• 1 knob ginger (about 1 in.), minced

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 1/2 tsp. garam masala

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

• 2 (15-oz.) cans chickpeas, rinsed

• 1 (13.5-oz.) can coconut milk (do not use light coconut milk)

• 1 (13.5-oz.) can pumpkin purée

• 1 1/2 tsp. fine sea salt, more as needed

• 3/4 c. chopped fresh cilantro, more for serving

• 2 to 3 tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving

• Cooked rice or couscous, for serving, optional

Directions

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Stir in onion, jalapeño and bay leaf. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is golden on the edges, about 8 minutes.

Add ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes, stirring frequently. Stir in garam masala, cumin and turmeric; cook for an additional 30 seconds.

Stir in chickpeas, coconut milk, pumpkin, 1/2 cup water and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Bring to a simmer and continue to simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, to let the flavors meld. (Add more water if it starts to look too thick.) Stir in cilantro and lime juice to taste. Taste and add more salt if necessary.

Serve over rice or couscous if you like, and top with more cilantro and lime wedges on the side.

Sardine Toasts With Tomato and Sweet Onion

Serves 2.

Note: A classic pantry meal, sardine toasts are just the thing to eat when you’re starving and there’s nothing in the house for dinner. If you don’t have tomatoes, simply leave them out. With their saline flavor and buttery texture, all sardines need is some good bread and a little crunchy onion to set them off. From Melissa Clark.

• 4 thick slices crusty sourdough bread

• 1 garlic clove, halved

• Softened butter, as needed

• 1 large ripe tomato, thinly sliced

• Flaky sea salt

• 1 (6 to 7-oz.) can sardines, deboned if you like

• 1/4 small sweet or red onion, thinly sliced

• Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

• Fresh lemon juice, to taste

• Coarsely ground black pepper

• Fresh basil leaves, torn, optional

Directions

Toast the bread under a broiler (on both sides) or in the toaster.

While the toast is still warm, immediately rub it (aggressively!) with the cut side of the garlic clove, then spread toast generously with butter. Top butter with tomato slices and lightly salt them.

Top tomatoes with sardines and then onion slices. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice, then season with more salt and pepper. Garnish with basil if you like and serve immediately.

Vegetarian Skillet Chili

Serves 4.

Note: If you keep canned beans, tomatoes, onion and garlic in your pantry, you can make this dish on any weeknight without having to shop. The pickled onions aren’t strictly necessary, but they are simple to make and add a welcome tangy contrast to the beans. Pickled peppers are a fine substitute. If you have a bell pepper or jalapeño or two, chop them up and sauté them with the onions. And if you want to be fancy, grate the zest off the lime before juicing for the pickles, and stir it into the sour cream. From Melissa Clark.

• Pickled onions:

• 1 lime

• 1 red onion or shallot, thinly sliced

• Salt, as needed

• Sugar, as needed

Chili:

• Olive or grapeseed oil

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, or to taste, minced

• 1 tsp. chile powder

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 2 (15-oz.) cans beans, drained

• 1 (15-oz.) can diced tomatoes

• Salt, to taste

• Fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sour cream, for garnish, optional

Directions

To make the pickled onions: Squeeze the lime juice into a bowl and add the onion or shallot, a large pinch of salt and a small pinch of sugar. Let rest for 20 minutes while you make the chili.

To make the chili: Heat a large skillet, then add the oil. When hot, add the onion and sauté until softened. Add the garlic, chile powder and oregano and sauté until fragrant. Add the beans and tomatoes and a few large pinches of salt and let simmer until the tomatoes break down, about 20 minutes.

Taste and add more salt, chile and/or oregano to taste. Serve with the pickled onion and any of the garnishes you like.