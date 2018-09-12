Wheat Berry, Squash and Apple Salad

Serves 6.

Note: The dressing for this salad involves mincing apple, ginger and walnuts. You can do it easily by hand or, if you prefer, in a food processor. Find wheat berries at any store with a good selection of grains. To keep for more than a day, wait to chop the apples and add them just before serving. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 c. wheat berries

• 1 small (1 lb. 12 oz.) buttercup or other firm squash (such as acorn or sweet dumpling), peeled, seeded, cut in 6 c. wedges

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1 large Honeycrisp or other apple

• 1 tbsp. fresh ginger, minced

• 2 tsp. fresh lemon zest

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 tbsp. maple syrup

• 6 tbsp. walnuts, divided

• 2 tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Pour 3 cups water into a small pot and put over high heat. Add the wheat berries and bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover the pot and simmer for 40 minutes, then check to see if the grains are tender. If necessary, cook longer. Drain the wheat and let cool, then transfer to a large bowl. Reserve.

Place the squash wedges on a sheet pan and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toss to coat. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Roast for 15 minutes, then take out the pan and turn the slices with a spatula, and roast for 10 minutes longer. When browned, and tender when pierced with a paring knife, cool the pan on a rack.

For the dressing, quarter the apple and remove the core and seeds. Peel 1 quarter and mince the flesh, and place in a small bowl. Add ginger, lemon zest, lemon juice, maple syrup and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Mince 2 tablespoons walnuts and add to the bowl, then stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, parsley and pepper.

Add the squash and dressing to the wheat berries and toss gently to mix. Chop the remaining apple (leaving the skin on) and add to the wheat berries. Mix and serve topped with the remaining walnuts.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 270 Fat 12 g Sodium 300 mg

Carbohydrates 39 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 9 g

Protein 6 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 8 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 ½ starch, 2 fat.