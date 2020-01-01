Warm White Bean and Broccoli Salad With Balsamic Beets

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Save time and effort by using canned beets and white beans in this comforting warm salad. The red of the beets will tint the dressing and paint the white beans a lovely pink. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 (15-oz.) can sliced beets, drained

• 2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp. honey

• 2 tbsp. fresh thyme

• 2 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 stalk broccoli

• 1 (15-oz). can white beans, drained

• 4 oz. crumbled goat cheese, optional

Directions

Stack the beets, then slice into julienne strips. In a 2-cup measuring glass, combine the balsamic vinegar, olive oil, honey, thyme, garlic, salt and pepper, and whisk to combine. Add the beets and stir gently to coat. Allow beets to marinate as you prep the salad.

Set up a steamer and bring the water in the bottom to a simmer. Slice the broccoli into large florets with long stems attached. Peel the broccoli stem and slice the stem. Place the white beans in the steamer with the broccoli on top and steam for 2 to 3 minutes, until the broccoli is crisp-tender and the beans are heated.

Transfer the beans and broccoli to a serving bowl. Use a slotted spoon to hold the beets in the measuring glass as you drizzle the beans and broccoli with the dressing. Pile the beets on top of the warm bean-broccoli mixture, and sprinkle with goat cheese. Serve immediately. Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days, but expect the color to darken.