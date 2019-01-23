Tuna Steaks With Caper Sauce Over Arugula

Serves 4.

Note: From Ellie Krieger.

• 1 1/2 tsp. whole black peppercorns

• 4 fresh tuna steaks/fillets (about 1 in. thick, 6 oz. each)

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1 c. dry white wine, such as pinot grigio

• 2 to 3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

• 1 tsp. anchovy paste

• 1 tbsp. capers, drained and rinsed

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 4 c. loosely packed baby arugula leaves

Directions

Place the peppercorns in a plastic bag and crack them coarsely using a mallet or rolling pin, or use a spice mill to coarsely grind them. Sprinkle the tuna steaks on both sides with the pepper and salt, pressing the seasonings in a little so they adhere.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the tuna and cook for 1 minute per side (rare) or 2 to 3 minutes per side, if you like it done more. Transfer the fillets to a plate and cover loosely with aluminum foil.

Reduce the heat to medium; add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pan. Add the garlic and cook for 30 to 60 seconds, until it has softened a bit and become golden. Do not let it brown, or it will become bitter.

Carefully add the wine (which will cause a lot of steam); increase the heat to high and cook for about 2 minutes, or until the wine has reduced by about half. Reduce the heat to medium; add the lemon juice (to taste) and anchovy paste, stirring to dissolve the paste. Once the mixture begins to bubble at the edges, add the capers and butter, stirring until the latter has melted. Remove from the heat.

To serve, place a cup of the arugula on each plate. Slice the tuna, then fan the slices atop each plate and drizzle with the sauce.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 360 Fat 14 g Sodium 390 mg

Carbohydrates 4 g Saturated fat 5 g Total sugars 1 g

Protein 43 g Cholesterol 85 mg Dietary fiber 0 g