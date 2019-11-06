Thai-Seasoned Roasted Shrimp With Green Beans, Chile, Peanuts and Herbs

Serves 4 to 5.

Note: Fish sauce and red curry paste can be found at well stocked supermarkets, Asian markets or online. From Ellie Krieger.

• 1/2 c. unsalted raw peanuts

• 2 tbsp. peanut oil, or another neutral tasting oil, such as canola or grapeseed oil

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

• 1 tbsp. fish sauce

• 1 tbsp. honey

• 2 tsp. peeled and minced fresh ginger

• 1 1/2 tsp. Thai red curry paste

• 1 garlic clove, minced

• 1 1/4 lb. large shrimp (16-20 count), cleaned, tails-on

• 12 oz. haricot verts or thin green beans, trimmed

• 1 to 2 fresh, hot red chiles, such as a red Thai, serrano or Fresno, seeded and thinly sliced

• 2 tbsp. torn or chopped fresh basil leaves

• 1 tbsp. torn or chopped fresh mint leaves

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Place the peanuts onto a sheet pan and place in the oven until they are toasted and fragrant, about 4 minutes. Transfer the peanuts to a plate.

In a small bowl, combine the oil, lime juice, fish sauce, honey, ginger, curry paste and garlic. Place the shrimp, green beans and chile peppers on the sheet pan. Drizzle with the sauce and toss to coat.

Roast for about 12 minutes, until the shrimp is pink and cooked through and the green beans are tender, tossing once or twice.

Serve sprinkled with the toasted peanuts, basil and mint.

Nutrition information per each of 5 servings:

Calories 290 Fat 15 g

Sodium 530 mg Carbohydrates 13 g

Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 6 g

Protein 29 g Cholesterol 170 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g