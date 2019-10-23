Sylvia Kaplan's Version of Charlie's Cafe Exceptionale Potato Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This recipe must be prepared in advance. Kaplan's faded, mimeographed copy — handed down from her mother, Helen Silverman — doesn't provide a lot of specifics (for example, it says to "salt and pepper very well," with "very well" underlined, and "2 parts real mayo" and "1 part sour cream"), so she filled in a few of the blanks. We've also added some instructions (for the eggs and potatoes, the recipe simply states, "Boil night before and refrigerate, must be cold before starting anything else") and have adapted the recipe to follow the Taste recipe format.

• 12 eggs

• 10 medium red potatoes

• 1 bunch green onions, chopped

• Radishes, ends trimmed and chopped, to taste

• Drained pimento, chopped, to taste

• Celery, chopped, to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• White vinegar, to taste

• 1 c. mayonnaise

• 1/2 c. sour cream

• 1 heaping tbsp. mustard

•1 heaping tbsp. sugar

• Milk, as needed

Directions

To prepare salad: Place eggs in a large saucepan, add water and cover by 1 inch, and bring just to a boil over high heat, uncovered. Remove the pan from the heat, cover and let sit for 18 minutes. Immediately drain the water and run cold water over the eggs, or plunge them into a bowl of ice and cold water until eggs are cool. Drain and refrigerate overnight.

Place potatoes into a large pot, add water and cover by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over high heat, uncovered. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until potatoes are just about tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to continue, peel and dice potatoes and place in a large bowl. Peel and slice eggs and add to potatoes. Add green onions, radishes, pimento and celery, season with salt and pepper, and lightly toss. Sprinkle vinegar over salad, then let mixture set while preparing dressing.

To prepare dressing: In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and sugar. If mixture is too thick, thin with milk, 1 teaspoon at a time. Pour dressing (to taste, you may end up with extra dressing) over potato-egg mixture, lightly toss and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 630 Fat 42 g Sodium 430 mg

Carbohydrates 47 g Saturated fat 10 g Added sugars 2 g

Protein 18 g Cholesterol 400 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 starch, 1 medium-fat protein, 7 fat.