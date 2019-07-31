Stovetop Ratatouille

Serves about 6 to 8.

Note: The quantities are approximate, so adjust then according to what you have on hand. The cooking time will vary depending on the size of your skillet or pot and how juicy your tomatoes are. Let the stew sit, uncovered, at room temperature after it's cooked. This allows the flavors to meld more fully. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 yellow onions, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 5 garlic cloves, smashed

• 1 medium eggplant, skin on, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 2 zucchini, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 1 medium summer squash, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 1 large red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-in. pieces

• 1 large yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-in. pieces

• 5 to 6 mixed tomatoes, cut into 1-in. pieces

• 1/4 c. white wine

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh parsley

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

• Generous pinch sea salt

• Several grinds black pepper

• Generous pinch red pepper flakes

• 2 to 3 tbsp. red wine vinegar, or more to taste

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh basil, or more to taste

Directions

Film a large deep skillet or pot with the oil, set over medium heat, and sauté the onions and garlic until soft, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the eggplant, zucchini and summer squash, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes to soften. Then stir in the red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, wine, parsley, thyme and rosemary, and season with the salt, pepper and red pepper flakes.

Stir to combine the vegetables, lower the heat, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. If the mixture seems dry, add a little more wine. When the vegetables are very tender, stir in the vinegar and basil, and season with more salt and pepper to taste. Allow the stew to cool to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition information per each of 8 servings:

Calories 135 Fat 7 g Sodium 45 mg

Carbohydrates 16 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 3 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 vegetable, 1 ½ fat.