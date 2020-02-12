Steamed Fish With Shiitake Mushrooms

Serves 4.

Note: Lean white fish is mild in flavor, so before steaming the fillets, we season them boldly with garlic, ginger, oyster sauce and fiery-sweet Sriracha. For a little spice, drizzle the plated fish fillets with chile oil before sprinkling with the green onions. Or sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serve with steamed or stir-fried greens and jasmine rice. Don't uncover the pot before 8 minutes of steaming has elapsed, as opening the lid releases steam and cools the pot. From "Milk Street: The New Rules," by Christopher Kimball.

• 3 tbsp. oyster sauce

• 1 tbsp. Sriracha (hot sauce)

• 1 tbsp. grapeseed or other neutral oil

• 8 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

• 1 tbsp. finely grated fresh ginger

• 3 tbsp. soy sauce, divided

• Kosher salt and ground black pepper

• 4 (6-oz.) skinless cod, haddock or halibut fillets (each about 1-in. thick)

• 8 oz. shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and thinly sliced

• 2 tbsp. unseasoned rice vinegar

• 1 tbsp. packed light or dark brown sugar

• 2 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions

In a shallow bowl or pie plate, whisk together the oyster sauce, Sriracha, oil, garlic, ginger, 2 tablespoons soy sauce and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the fillets and turn to coat, gently rubbing in the sauce. Add the mushrooms and toss until evenly coated. Marinate at room temperature for about 10 minutes.

Place a steamer basket in a large Dutch oven. Add enough water to fill the bottom of the pot without touching the basket. Remove the basket. Cover the pot and bring to a simmer over medium-high.

Meanwhile, mist the steamer basket with cooking spray. Arrange the fish in an even layer in the basket and top the fillets with the mushrooms, evenly arranging them. Return the basket to the pot, cover and steam over medium until the fish flakes easily, 8 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, sugar, the remaining 1 tablespoon soy sauce and 1/4 cup water. When the fish is done, use a thin metal spatula to transfer the fillets and mushrooms to a platter. Sprinkle with the green onions and serve with the sauce on the side.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 230 Fat 5 g Sodium 1,200 mg

Carbohydrates 12 g Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 4 g

Protein 33 g Cholesterol 73 mg Dietary fiber 2 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb, 5 lean protein.