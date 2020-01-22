Spiced Tahini Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Serves 4.

Note: Ingredients popular in Middle Eastern cooking — tahini, sumac and pomegranate seeds — take roasted sweet potatoes to a new level. Sumac is available at many spice stores and well-stocked supermarkets, but if you can’t find it, grate the zest of the lemons you’re juicing and use that instead. Pomegranate seeds are available packaged and in the produce aisle, as well as within the fruit itself. Adapted from “The Goodful Cookbook,” from Buzzfeed’s Goodful brand.

• 4 medium sweet potatoes (about 1 1/2 lb. total), scrubbed

• 1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 3 tbsp. vegetable oil of your choice

• 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, divided, or more to taste

• 1/2 c. tahini, well stirred

• 1/4 c. fresh lemon juice

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped or grated

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, or more to taste

• 1 tsp. ground cumin

• 1 tsp. ground sumac (may substitute finely grated lemon zest)

• 2 tbsp. pomegranate seeds (also called arils; see Note)

• 2 tbsp. roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

• 4 fresh mint leaves, torn

Directions

Place a baking rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut the sweet potatoes in half lengthwise and place them on the baking sheet along with the chickpeas.

Drizzle with the oil and season with 1 teaspoon salt, tossing the chickpeas and rubbing the oil on the sweet potatoes to ensure even coverage.

Turn the potato halves cut side down and roast 25 to 30 minutes, until the potatoes are fork-tender and the chickpeas are a little crispy, stirring the chickpeas once halfway through.

In a small bowl, whisk the tahini, lemon juice, garlic and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. It should be the consistency of ranch dressing; stir in 2 to 4 tablespoons water to thin it out, if needed.

Place the sweet potato halves cut side up on a plate. Sprinkle the chickpeas with the pepper, cumin and sumac (or lemon zest) and toss to coat.

Leaving a 1/2-inch border intact around the edges and bottom, scoop the remaining flesh out of the sweet potato halves into a bowl. Mix half of the tahini dressing with the flesh of the sweet potatoes, then, using a fork, mash the potato until smooth. Taste and season with more salt and pepper, if needed. Spoon the seasoned potato flesh back into the skins.

Top with the spiced chickpeas, pomegranate seeds, parsley and mint. Drizzle with the remaining dressing, if desired. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition information per serving:

alories 530 Fat 26 g Sodium 560 mg

Carbohydrates 64 g Saturated fat 3 g Total sugars 9 g

Protein 14 g Dietary fiber 13 g