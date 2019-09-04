Spaghetti Squash Stuffed With Black Beans and Cheddar

Serves 4.

Note: The sturdy shells of a spaghetti squash do double duty as a serving bowl for a colorful mix of squash strands and veggies. If you are non-dairy, pick your favorite non-dairy Cheddar, and proceed with the recipe. From Robin Asbell.

• 1 medium spaghetti squash, 2 1/2 to 3 lb.

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus 1 tsp. for the baking sheet

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 large carrot, quartered lengthwise and thinly sliced

• 1 (15-oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 c. broccoli florets

• 1 tsp. dried thyme

• 1 tsp. dried sage

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 1/2 c. (6 oz.) grated sharp Cheddar or non-dairy Cheddar, reserve 1/2 c. for topping

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Halve the squash, lengthwise, and scoop out the seeds. Place on an oiled sheet pan, cut side down. Roast for 20 minutes, then take out the pan and pierce the flesh with a paring knife. If the squash is still solid, put back in the oven for 5 more minutes. When the strands can be separated with the tip of the knife, take out to cool on a rack.

Scoop the strands into a large bowl, being careful to keep the shells intact.

Meanwhile, while the squash is baking, place a large skillet over medium-high heat and drizzle in 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add the onion and carrot and stir until it starts to sizzle. Continue until the onion is softened, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Scrape into the bowl with the squash strands. Add the beans, broccoli, thyme, sage, salt and pepper, and 1 cup of the cheese. Toss gently to mix.

Place the squash halves in a large casserole and stuff with the filling. Sprinkle with reserved cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes. When the cheese is melted and the squash is heated through, take out and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 400 Fat 19 g Sodium 1,200 mg

Carbohydrates 43 g Saturated fat 9 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 19 g Cholesterol 40 mg Dietary fiber 13 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 starch, 2 carb, 2 medium-fat protein, 1 ½ fat.