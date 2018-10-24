Slow Cooker Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: The bread can be toasted up to several days in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature once completely cooled. The casserole can be assembled up to one day in advance, covered and stored in the refrigerator until ready to slow cook. From Kelli Foster.

For the casserole:

• 1 (16-oz.) loaf brioche, cut into 1-in. pieces

• Cooking spray or unsalted butter

• 6 eggs

• 2 c. half-and-half

• 1 (14-oz.) can pumpkin purée

• 3 tbsp. granulated sugar

• 1 tbsp. pumpkin pie spice

• 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

• Powdered sugar for serving, optional

• Maple syrup for serving, optional

For the crumb topping:

• 1/4 c. flour

• 3 tbsp. packed light brown sugar

• 3 tbsp. chopped, toasted pecans

• 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

• Pinch kosher salt

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

Directions

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 250 degrees.

Place the bread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, stirring halfway through, for 20 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly.

Generously coat a 6-quart or larger slow cooker with cooking spray or butter. Arrange the toasted bread evenly in the slow cooker and set aside.

Place the eggs in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Add the half-and-half, pumpkin, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and whisk to combine. Pour the custard over the bread. Use a wooden spoon to gently stir so all the cubes are evenly coated and soaked through. Cover and refrigerate overnight, if desired.

If necessary, remove the uncooked casserole from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature while you make the crumb topping.

Stir the flour, sugar, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg and pinch of salt together in a medium bowl. Drizzle with the butter and stir until big, slightly floury crumbs form.

Sprinkle the crumb topping evenly over the casserole. Place a large sheet of paper towels over the slow cooker, making sure it completely covers the top of the slow cooker but does not sag down onto the casserole. Cover and cook until set, 4 hours on the low setting or 2 hours on the high setting.

Right before serving, dust with powdered sugar if desired. Serve warm with maple syrup if desired.