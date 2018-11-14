Skillet Sweet Potatoes, Cranberries and Chestnuts

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: This makes a simple, colorful side dish. Toss in leftover cooked chicken or pork and call it a simple dinner. I don't peel the sweet potatoes (the peels add texture and flavor).

• 1/2 lb. fresh local chestnuts

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil

• About 1 1/2 lb. sweet potatoes, scrubbed, cut into 1-in. cubes

• 1/4 c. apple cider

• 1/2 c. fresh cranberries

• 1 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

• 2 tsp. finely chopped parsley

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Score the chestnuts with an X on the flat side and spread onto a baking sheet. Roast the chestnuts until the peels curl back, exposing the nut, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove, cool and peel, and set aside

Film a medium skillet with the oil and set over medium heat. Add the sweet potatoes and toss to coat with the oil. Add the cider, cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender. Add the cranberries and thyme, and continue cooking until the cranberries pop open and the sweet potatoes are tender.

Stir in the roasted chestnuts, toss in the parsley and heat through. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 190

Fat 5 g

Sodium 33 mg

Carbohydrates 33 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Total sugars 10 g

Protein 3 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 fat.