Shepherd’s Pie

Serves 6.

Note: From Meredith Deeds.

• 2 lb. russet potatoes, peeled and quartered (about 3 large)

• 3 small parsnip, peeled and quartered (about 1/2 lb.)

• 5 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, divided

• 1/2 c. hot whole milk

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt, divided

• 3/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 1 small yellow onion, chopped

• 2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

• 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 1/2 ground beef or lamb (or combination of both)

• 1 1/2 tsp. finely chopped fresh thyme

• 3 tbsp. tomato paste

• 1 tbsp. flour

• 1 c. beef stock

• 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

• 1/2 c. frozen peas

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a 3-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

Place the potatoes and parsnips in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender; drain. Shake pan with potatoes and parsnips over low heat to dry (this will help mashed potatoes be light and fluffy).

Mash potatoes in pan until they reach desired consistency. Stir in 4 tablespoons butter, milk, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, carrot and garlic and cook, stirring often with a wooden spoon, until the onions are softened and the carrots are just tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Add the beef and/or lamb and cook, breaking the meat up with a spoon, until it is no longer pink. Drain excess fat. Stir in thyme, remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Add the tomato paste and stir, cooking until it is well combined, another 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the mixture and cook for 1 minute. Add the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce and cook, stirring, until the liquid has thickened slightly. Stir in the peas.

Pour beef mixture into the baking dish. Spread potatoes over the top evenly. For a decorative touch, drag fork tines over the top of the potatoes.

Bake until the potatoes are lightly brown and the edges are bubbling, about 25 to 30 minutes. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 470 Fat 22 g

Sodium 1,140 mg Carbohydrates 42 g

Saturated fat 11 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 26 g Cholesterol 96 mg

Dietary fiber 5 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 carb, 3 medium-fat protein, 1 fat.