Sheet-Pan Lemon Rosemary Chicken Dinner

Serves 8.

Note: Fresh lemon juice, zest and slices, along with fragrant rosemary and garlic, give this complete chicken dinner a deep, bright flavor that’s quick and easy to achieve. From Meredith Deeds.

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 2 lemons (1 lemon zested and juiced, 1 lemon cut into 1/4-in. slices), divided

• 4 garlic cloves, finely minced

• 2 tbsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

• 1 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 lb. baby Yukon Gold yellow potatoes

• 4 chicken leg quarters

• 12 oz. green beans, trimmed

Directions

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a 13- by 18-inch rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine the olive oil, lemon zest, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper.

Pour half the olive oil mixture into another medium bowl. Add the potatoes to one of the bowls and toss to coat. Transfer the potatoes to the sheet pan. Reserve the marinade that remains in the bowl. (The green beans will be tossed in it later.)

In the other bowl, add the lemon juice and the chicken leg quarters. Toss to coat. Add to the potatoes on the sheet pan. Roast for 20 minutes.

Add the green beans to the reserved olive oil mixture left over from the potatoes. Toss to coat.

Remove the chicken and potatoes from the oven and add the green beans and lemon slices. Place back in the oven and roast for another 20 to 25 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Serve chicken with the roasted potatoes, green beans and lemon slices.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 270

Fat 14 g

Sodium 450 mg

Carbohydrates 15 g

Saturated fat 3 g

Total sugars 2 g

Protein 21 g

Cholesterol 95 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 carb,

3 medium-fat protein.

Sheet Pan Sausage Dinner With Roasted Grapes and Broccoli Rabe

Serves 4.

Note: Sweet grapes, bitter broccoli rabe and fennel-y sausage come together in this easy, one-pan dinner. From cookbook author Julia Turshen.

• 1 lb. broccoli rabe, tough ends trimmed, coarsely chopped

• 1 lb. seedless red grapes, stemmed

• 3 tbsp. olive oil

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 8 fresh Italian sausages, preferably with fennel seed

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spread the broccoli rabe and grapes on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with the salt, then use your clean hands to toss and coat evenly; make sure they are arranged in a single layer. Arrange the sausages on top, with plenty of room between them.

Roast in the middle rack for about 30 minutes, turning the sausages over and giving the broccoli rabe and grapes a stir halfway through, until the broccoli rabe is tender, the grapes are nearly jammy and the sausages are cooked through and browned. Serve hot, straight from the pan.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 710 Fat 52 g Sodium 1,390 mg

Carbohydrates 30 g Saturated fat 16 g Total sugars 21 g

Protein 33 g Cholesterol 85 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 ½ fruit, 4 ½ high-fat protein, 3 fat.

Sheet Pan Moroccan Spaghetti Squash

Serves 2 to 4.

Note: While a spaghetti squash can look a little daunting because of its thick yellow skin, it is actually not that hard to cut through with a sharp knife. Just start up at the stem and push the knife around lengthwise until you get back to the stem on the other side; the squash should then easily split into two. Spaghetti squash has a pleasing texture that, yes, does mimic spaghetti, but with a buttery flavor. Roasting the chickpeas and the currants on the baking sheet with the squash gives them a toasty, caramelized flavor, while the spaghetti squash seeds add crunch. Adapted from a recipe by Suzannah Schneider on BigGirlsSmallKitchen.com.

• 1 spaghetti squash (about 4 lb.), cut in half lengthwise, seeds reserved

• 2 tbsp. olive oil, plus more for the seeds

• 15 oz. canned or cooked no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 1/2 c. currants

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 tsp. seasoning blend, like Trader Joe’s 21 Seasoning Salute

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the squash, cut sides down, on a baking sheet. Coat the squash seeds with a little oil, then spread them around the squash halves. Roast for 15 minutes or until the inverted squash halves are almost tender.

Meanwhile, toss together the chickpeas, currants, garlic, seasoning blend and 2 tablespoons oil in a mixing bowl until evenly coated.

After the squash and seeds have roasted for 15 minutes, spread the chickpea mixture around the squash on the baking sheet; return to the oven and roast for 15 minutes or until the squash is softened to the touch.

Transfer to the unheated stove top. Invert the squash halves. Use a fork to shred the squash flesh into noodle-like strands. Top with the chickpea mixture and the roasted squash seeds. Season lightly with salt and pepper; serve right away.

Nutrition information per each of 4 servings:

Calories 325 Fat 11 g Sodium 300 mg

Carbohydrates 52 g Saturated fat 1 g Total sugars 15 g

Protein 10 g Cholesterol 0 mg Dietary fiber 13 g

Exchanges per serving: 3 ½ carb, 1 ½ medium-fat protein, ½ fat.

Arctic Char, Broccolini and Edamame With Soy-Ginger Sauce

Serves 4.

Note: This sheet-pan dinner is healthful, packed with flavor and ready in 20 minutes. If you can’t find arctic char, salmon or snapper can be substituted. From Ellie Krieger.

• 2 heads broccolini, (12 oz. total) trimmed

• 3 tbsp. canola oil, divided

• 1/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, divided

• 4 (5- to 6-oz.) skin-on arctic char fillets (see Note)

• 1 c. frozen, shelled edamame

• 2 tbsp. fresh orange juice

• 2 tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 tbsp. unseasoned rice vinegar

• 1 1/2 tsp. peeled, grated fresh ginger root

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Toss the broccolini with 1 1/2 tablespoons oil and season with 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper, right on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast on the upper rack of the oven for 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, pat the fillets dry, then brush them with 1 tablespoon oil and season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Toss the edamame in a medium bowl with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon oil.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven; use a spatula to toss and rearrange the broccolini so there is room at the center of the baking sheet for the fish. Scatter the edamame on top of the broccolini. Place the fillets, skin sides down, in the center of the baking sheet. Return to the oven and roast (upper rack) for 8 to 10 minutes, until the arctic char is no longer translucent and the broccolini is crisp-tender and charred a bit.

While the fish is cooking, combine the orange juice, soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger and garlic in a small saucepan over medium high heat. Bring to a boil and cook for about 2 minutes, or until the mixture has slightly reduced. Drizzle the fish and vegetables with the sauce, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 340 Fat 20 g Sodium 660 mg

Carbohydrates 9 g Saturated fat 2 g Total sugars 2 g

Protein 32 g Cholesterol 65 mg Dietary fiber 4 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 vegetable, 4 lean protein, 2 ½ fat.

Oven-Roasted Hash

Serves 4.

Note: This is one streamlined, pantry-friendly supper, with the added grace of poppy seeds, which are terrific in savory application. Adapted from “Cooking With Seeds: 100 Delicious Recipes for the Foods You Love, Made With Nature’s Most Nutrient-Dense Ingredients,” by Charlyne Mattox.

• 1 lb. red, yellow or purple fingerling potatoes, or a combination thereof

• 1 small red onion or 1/2 medium onion

• 3 oz. diced pancetta or 2 ounces prosciutto (or a combination of the two; 2 ounces pancetta plus 1 ounce prosciutto)

• 1 tsp. coriander seed

• 3 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. poppy seeds

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 small head savoy or green cabbage

• 3 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. As you prep the following items, place them in a mixing bowl: Scrub and rinse the potatoes and pat them dry; cut the larger/thicker ones in half lengthwise. Keeping the root end intact, cut the onion into 4 wedges, discarding the papery skin. Coarsely chop the prosciutto, if you’re not using the pancetta.

Place the coriander seed in a mortar and pestle (or bowl) and crush to a coarse consistency.

To the mixing bowl, add 2 tablespoons oil, the crushed coriander seed and all the poppy seeds, then season lightly with salt and pepper. Toss to coat the mixture evenly, then spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast for 16 to 18 minutes, until the potatoes are almost tender.

Meanwhile, cut the cabbage into 1-inch strips (discard the core). If you’re using green cabbage, cut it into 1/4-inch strips. (The yield should be 4 packed cups.) Toss in a bowl with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil, then season lightly with salt and pepper.

Transfer the baking sheet to the unheated stove top. Use a potato masher or large fork to crush some of the potatoes, if desired, then spread the cabbage evenly over the baking sheet mixture. Return to the oven to roast for 6 to 8 minutes or until the cabbage has wilted and the potatoes are just cooked through. Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle the mixture with vinegar. Divide among individual plates; serve right away. It’s good with a dollop of sour cream, or topped with a fried egg for each portion.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 390 Fat 29 g Sodium 170 mg

Carbohydrates 29 g Saturated fat 8 g Total sugars 5 g

Protein 7 g Cholesterol 20 mg Dietary fiber 6 g

Exchanges per serving: 1 vegetable, 1 ½ starch, 5 ½ fat.