Sheet-Pan Cauliflower-Chickpea Shawarma

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: All you need is a sheet pan and a hot oven to make an exciting main course, with minimal effort. If you have ground cardamom, add 1/4 teaspoon for an authentic fragrance and flavor. From Robin Asbell.

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 garlic cloves, chopped

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tsp. ground cumin

• 2 tsp. paprika

• 1/2 tsp. turmeric

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• Red pepper flakes, to taste, optional

• 4 c. cauliflower, large florets

• 1 large red onion, peeled and cut in eighths

• 1 (15-oz.) cooked chickpeas, drained

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

• 6 pita breads

• Chopped tomato, spinach, pistachios, yogurt, tahini sauce

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a cup, combine the olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, paprika, turmeric and fresh lemon juice. Stir to mix, and add a pinch or two of red pepper flakes if you like a little heat.

Spread the cauliflower, red onion and chickpeas on a sheet pan and drizzle with the spice mixture. Toss to coat.

Roast for 25 minutes, until the cauliflower is tender and the chickpeas are slightly crisped.

Sprinkle with parsley. Serve in a large bowl with warm pitas and whatever toppings you desire, such as tomato, spinach, pistachios, yogurt and tahini sauce.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 300 Fat 7 g

Sodium 760 mg Carbohydrates 50 g

Saturated fat 1 g Added sugars 0 g

Protein 11 g Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 7 g

Exchanges per serving: 2 starch, 1 ½ carb, 1 lean protein, ½ fat.