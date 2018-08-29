Scarlet and Gold Beet Salad

Serves 4 to 6.

Note: Steaming is the fastest, easiest way to cook beets. Leave about an inch of stem on the beet top and do not remove the root; this helps retain the juices. Be sure to steam the red beets separately from the yellow or their colors will run. Plan to cook a few extra beets to have on hand and enjoy throughout the week. This salad will keep for at least five days, covered, in the refrigerator. Top with crumbled blue cheese, or feta and/or chopped toasted walnuts and call this lunch. From Beth Dooley.

• 1/2 lb. red beets

• 1/2 lb. yellow beets

• 1 small red onion, peeled and sliced

• 1 shallot, finely diced

• 2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

•1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1/3 c. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tsp. finely diced tarragon

• 2 tsp. finely diced parsley

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

You will need to steam each color of beets separately to prevent the colors from running.

Slice off all but an inch of the stems and leave the roots attached. Place the beets in a steamer set over simmering water, covered, until tender when pierced with a sharp knife, about 25 to 35 minutes, depending on their size. Allow the beets to cool and slip off the peel with your fingers or a paring knife. Slice the beets into 1/2-inch pieces and place them in separate bowls for the colors, with equal amounts of the onion slices.

In a small bowl, whisk together the shallot, lemon juice and mustard, then whisk in the oil. Toss the red and yellow beets separately with just enough of the vinaigrette to coat, then add in the tarragon and parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Arrange the beets on a serving platter or individual plates at room temperature or cold.

Nutrition information per each of 6 servings:

Calories 140

Fat 12 g

Sodium 60 mg

Carbohydrates 7 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Total sugars 4 g

Protein 1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 2 g

Exch. per serving: 1 veg., 2 ½ fat.