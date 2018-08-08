Sautéed Hakurei Turnips and Greens With Apricots

Serves 4.

Note: This simple toss up is great served warm or at room temperature. As shown here, it's paired with steamed sweet corn kernels and wedges of hard-cooked eggs for a light meal. Cooking the turnips until they become slightly brown enhances their sweetness. Hakurei turnips are small and white. From Beth Dooley.

• 2 bunches Hakurei turnips, with greens (see Note)

• 2 to 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, smashed

• Juice of 1/2 lemon, to taste

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

• 1/4 c. chopped fresh apricots

Directions

Trim the stems and roots from the turnips. Rinse and cut into ¼-inch slices.

Trim most of the stems from the greens. Discard any wilted or yellowed leaves. Wash the leaves, drain and set aside.

In a medium sauté pan set over medium heat, warm the oil, add the turnip slices and garlic, and cook, stirring, until nicely browned on both sides, about 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add the greens to the pan and continue cooking until they're a deeper shade of green, another 2 minutes.

Season to taste with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Serve topped with the apricots.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 90

Fat 7 g

Sodium 20 mg

Carbohydrates 7 g

Saturated fat 1 g

Total sugars 3 g

Protein 1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 3 g

Exchanges per serving: 1/2 starch, 1 1/2 fat.